Longhorn Steakhouse never answers the phone. So a Cleveland customer picks up—and helps them out: ‘They need to hire you sis’

A woman is eating at a Cleveland Longhorn Steakhouse when she notices the phone keeps ringing, and no one is answering. So, she takes matters into her own hands.

TikTok creator Brianna (@briannaajhanae) posted the video with her moonlighting situation on April 21.

“Longhorns wouldn’t answer the phone so I answered for them,” she writes in the on-screen text.

Cleveland Woman Answers Phone for Longhorn Steakhouse

The video starts with Brianna sitting at what appears to be the host stand or another employee station. The phone is ringing. “OK, this keep ringing. Let me see,” Brianna says. “Hello, thank you for calling Longhorns.”

Brianna’s companion erupts into laughter at the situation. However, the situation quickly gets serious as the person on the phone clearly has a question above Brianna’s pay grade. “OK, I’m sorry,” she says. “I’m just a customer. I don’t work here for real. They just keep letting the phone ring.”

Apparently, the person on the other end of the line also finds the situation hilarious. Brianna laughs to end the video.

Viewers React to Woman Answering Phone for Longhorn Steakhouse

In the comments section of the video, viewers reacted to the idea of a customer answering the phone at Longhorn Steakhouse.

“As a Longhorn employee, thank you,” said one viewer. “That phone stresses me out.”

“Oh my god, this is real because they sholl be letting the phone ring,” said a second person.

“Well, somebody had to answer,” a third person joked.

Why Is the Phone Ringing at Longhorn Steakhouse?

Maybe the phone is ringing off the hook at Longhorn Steakhouse because the chain is extremely popular right now. According to FSR Magazine, Longhorn Steakhouse is currently on a growth streak that its management says is fueled by high standards in the kitchen, commitment to employee retention, and pricing strategy.

One Reddit user posted to r/steak two years ago to say why they prefer Longhorn over competitors. “Out of the major chain restaurants,” the person wrote. “I think Longhorn does steak better.”

In the comments, someone else said, “I got the 20-ounce Outlaw Ribeye at Longhorn and was shocked at the quality and how well it was prepared. I asked for it to be done on the flat top, not on the grill, FYI. [It came with a] huge baked potato and a great Caesar salad. All for $32. Big fan.”

“My local Longhorn nails it every time,” a third person agreed.

A Facebook post to the South Jersey Food Scene group echoes the sentiment: “Outlaw Ribeye—beautiful marbling, perfectly cooked, will definitely require you to loosen your belt a notch afterwards. The mac and cheese was gooey, the toasted crumbs on top have a perfect crunch.”

The person also noted the kids’ meal was a decent value for $10, and his wife doesn’t enjoy steak but did like the lemon garlic chicken. The family also enjoyed the French onion soup and the white cheddar stuffed mushrooms.

AllHipHop contacted Brianna via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Longhorn’s parent company, Darden Restaurants, via press email for comment. We will update this story if either party responds.