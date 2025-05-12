Met Gala’s Theme Was Tailoring Black Style—So Why Did The Red Carpet Look So Basic?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Despite its promise to honor Black fashion and cultural history, the 2025 Met Gala fell short as many attendees ignored or misunderstood the theme, turning a bold concept into a missed opportunity.

When I first heard the 2025 Met Gala theme—“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”—paired with the dress code “Tailored for You,” I was genuinely excited.

It felt like the perfect moment to honor the legacy, artistry and cultural weight of Black style. I expected bold, personal interpretations: custom cuts, rich fabrics and nods to historical silhouettes all infused with cultural meaning.

But as the looks rolled out, that excitement quickly faded. Too many attendees played it safe or missed the theme entirely, offering up generic red carpet glam instead of engaging with such a rich and specific concept.

The theme celebrated the legacy of Black dandyism and the way Black individuals have historically used tailored fashion as self-expression, resistance, and cultural identity. Inspired by Monica L. Miller’s Slaves to Fashion, the accompanying exhibition traced Black style from the 18th century to today, spotlighting its global impact on fashion history.

That said, some of my favorite looks came from those who fully embraced the theme in creative and unexpected ways.

Alton Mason and Teyana Taylor were standouts. Alton wore custom BOSS inspired by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure—one of my favorite animes—channeling Giorno Giovanna’s signature style with an Afro-futuristic twist and a silver eye patch that paid homage to Slick Rick. Shaboozey also nailed it in custom Robert Wun, with turquoise grills, a beaded outfit, a slanted hat, and a cropped jacket that brought a fresh, expressive energy to the carpet.

Among the women, Teyana Taylor, Jodie Turner-Smith, Nicki Minaj and Janelle Monáe completely stole the show.

Teyana exuded “pimp royalty” in crimson Marc Jacobs, topped with a bold red hat.

Jodie served up a chocolate-toned, equestrian-inspired Burberry look that gave luxury Willy Wonka.

Nicki stunned in a custom Thom Browne deconstructed pinstripe suit-dress with an asymmetrical cocoon jacket—easily one of her best Met Gala moments.

And Janelle finally hit the sweet spot between quirky and couture with her blocky, architectural ensemble by Thom Browne x Paul Tazewell. It was daring, thoughtful, and totally her.

Unfortunately, not everyone brought the same level of imagination.

Zendaya—usually a Met Gala icon—showed up in custom white Louis Vuitton by Pharrell. It wasn’t a bad look, but it felt surprisingly safe from someone known for ethereal, show-stopping moments. This time, she seemed to be coasting rather than commanding the carpet.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Michael Kors ensemble, a white faux fox opera coat and high-slit dress, gave off senior prom vibes. Her hair was the best part, but overall, the look didn’t land for me.

Some attendees completely missed the theme:

Sydney Sweeney’s custom Miu Miu failed to connect in any meaningful way.

Sabrina Carpenter’s brown Louis Vuitton bodysuit looked like a recycled outfit from her Short N’ Sweet tour.

Joe Burrow arrived in a basic navy suit and Elvis-style curls that felt wildly off-theme—more Halloween costume than haute couture.

Given how deeply Black culture and fashion were at the heart of this year’s theme, it was disappointing to see so many non-Black attendees avoid taking risks. Whether due to fear of critique or a lack of cultural understanding, the result was a red carpet that too often fell flat. For a night meant to celebrate Black style in all its tailored brilliance, the missed opportunities were loud—and so was the silence from those who didn’t even try.

Despite the lack of creativity from many attendees, I genuinely appreciated the theme itself.

“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” offered a rich, nuanced lens through which to explore fashion, culture, and history. And for those who leaned into it, the results were both memorable and meaningful.

While not everyone rose to the occasion, the theme sparked important conversations and celebrated a legacy that deserved the spotlight. I hope future Met Galas continue to embrace concepts this bold and rooted in cultural significance.