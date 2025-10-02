50 Cent Implores Judge To Keep Diddy Locked Up: “He Is Very Dangerous”

50 Cent fired off a savage open letter to the judge in Diddy’s case, saying he wouldn’t feel safe if the Bad Boy mogul walked free.

50 Cent is on a mission to destroy Diddy. Like, he has bury him vibes. If you’ve been following, the Bad Boy boss is facing significant time behind bars and prosecutors want him locked down for years. Diddy’s lawyers, meanwhile, are trying to finesse the situation with a proposal of just 14 months, which basically amounts to time served.

Enter Curtis Jackson. Yep. 50 Cent decided to drop an open letter on Instagram directed straight at the judge, making it crystal clear he doesn’t feel safe if Diddy is set free. I repeat, 50 Cent told the court that he personally doesn’t think it’s a good idea to let Puff roam the streets again.

Now, let’s keep it a buck: this is peak petty. Some folks are calling it outrageous, others are applauding him for saying what a lot of people think but won’t say out loud. The thing is, 50 Cent and Diddy’s beef runs deep. Way back, Diddy once asked Fif if he wanted to go shopping together. For some reason, that little invite lit a fire in 50 Cent that has never burned out. Pause.

This is straight up Nicki Minaj-level pettiness. If Nicki is the queen of clapbacks, 50 Cent is definitely the king. He’ll meme you, troll you and now…write letters to keep you in a cell. Queens get the money. We need an alternate slogan.

But here’s the serious side…several alleged victims, including Cassie Ventura, have already written their own letters urging the judge to keep Diddy inside. They argue he’s a danger to their safety. Whether that’s true or not isn’t for me to say, but their history and trauma is real in my opinion.

What makes this even more layered is 50’s background. Seriously, walk with me on this. The man has been shot multiple times, stabbed and still managed to be successful. He’s been victimized by the mean streets of New York City. Those scars, literal and emotional, shape the way he moves. So while his post might come off funny or petty at first, there’s a certain reality in there too.

Still, this feud has been going for decades, and if you thought it would end in court, well…only time will tell. I wonder what the judge will do! We’ll be out there live so join us on our YouTube.

So the question is: is 50 Cent dead serious…or is this just a masterclass in trolling? Read it below and….let me know.