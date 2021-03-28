(AllHipHop Rumors)
Are Nike And Lil Nas X Making An Air Satan Sneaker With Blood?
Lil Nas X is welcome to do whatever he wants in this world, as long as he’s not hurting anybody. And I am welcome not to do anything about it. So, last week in a last ditch effort to be relevant and not be a 1-hit wonder, this guy makes a video were he busts it open for Satan. I have not even bothered to watch it, it is so NOT what I am about. Satan….HELLLLLLLLLL NAH! Big Pun intended!
So, the internet is afire, because Lil Nas X (gotta say the whole name to respect the god Nas!) is supposedly going to create an Air Satan sneaker. It swept all over the world. And the twist was: there was real blood in the sole. WTF!? I have good news and bad news.
The good news is Nike has let the media know that they have NOTHING to do with this. They need to sue! Satan? Human blood? Wackness!? Nah, Nike is not with that. However, Lil Nas X and another company have collaborated and that is the bad news. This Lil Nas X Satan shoe is coming to life, because they are taking preexisting Nike shoes and customizing them. This includes blood.
Not what I am cool with. Those of you that are cool with it, enjoy!
I am not providing any more info on this.
I wonder what the king of evil thinks?