BIGXthaPlug Reportedly Escaped Shooting, But Friend Wasn’t So Lucky

BIGXthaplug was inside a Dallas strip club for a grand opening appearance when a shooting broke out that left someone from his group injured.

Dallas rapper BIGXthaPlug narrowly avoided injury during a violent incident that erupted at a strip club appearance in his hometown, according to accounts circulating online. New Years is off to a crazy start.

The incident unfolded during the grand opening of the Pink House strip club in Dallas, where Big X the Plug was inside the venue for a performance appearance. While the rapper was inside the club, a shooting broke out that left one member of his group critically injured after being shot in the head. Reports say a total of four people were shot.

Reports indicate that BIGXthaplug was not struck by gunfire and was able to leave the scene safely. However, the situation quickly escalated as gunshots rang out inside or near the club, creating panic among attendees. The injured individual was described as someone who arrived at the venue with the rapper, raising concerns that the group may have been specifically targeted.

There has been no confirmation from law enforcement regarding a motive, suspects, or whether the shooting was directed at BigX. At this time, authorities have not released official details about arrests or the condition of the victim beyond initial claims of a head wound.

The shooting has reignited ongoing conversations within Hip-Hop about the risks surrounding nightclub and strip club appearances, particularly for high-profile artists who often attract attention simply by showing up. Artists frequently perform or make appearances at such venues without being direct owners or operators, despite public perception suggesting otherwise.

Big X has not publicly addressed the incident as of this writing. No official statement has been released from his team regarding the shooting or the status of the injured associate.

Stay safe, big fella!