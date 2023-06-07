Blueface Condemns Charleston White’s Accusations, Says He’s No Ike Turner

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Blueface and “Uncle Ruckus” go back and forth over whether or not the rapper is the new Ike Turner for his alleged domestic abuse tendencies.

Charleston White has recently voiced his discontent with Blueface’s recent behavior, joining the chorus of celebrities who have grown weary of the West Coast rapper’s actions. In a passionate online rant, Charleston drew a parallel between Blueface and Ike Turner, infamous for his physical abuse of Tina Turner during their marriage.

“Blueface, I got to give you coins, n#gga. You are the modern-day Ike Turner,” he said. “Because there’s no other musician, there is no other artist, who I see fill the shoes of an abusive lover. I just want to remind you, young brother.”

White continued, “The shame that you bring to this little girl, I wouldn’t be surprised if your baby have some emotional trauma that your child is dealing with because you do know that whatever the mother feels while she’s pregnant, the children will feel, by way of the umbilical cord, feels what the mother feels. So, the shame you bring to the mother. You also bringing shame to your children.”

“Cuz, whoever you is or what you is, you’re abusing those girls. You are demonstrating some of the most foul and most disrespectful behavior that any Black man can display publicly to his baby mama,” he finished.

Blueface caught wind of Charleston’s accusation and took to Twitter to retaliate, labeling him as “Uncle Ruckus.”

He said, “N###a went front box that b#tch, hit her on top of the head, jam her neck up to l’m an abuser now. Prime example [of] never let social media dictate your reality or judgement in real life. I’m outside everyday. That boy a mouse in the house. I’d rather be Ike than Uncle Ruckus.“

Blueface sent another tweet and said, “I’ma be the same n###a everyday. I will never change the game plan for likes and approvals, streams, or fake love. I know what’s best for me.”

For those that do not know, this is Uncle Ruckus of The Boondocks fame:

Peace!