Boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis Offers Beatdown To Cam’Ron & Mase

Boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis erupted online after Cam’ron and Mase’s opinionated commentary on “It Is What It Is,” threatening to pull up on the hosts.

What a dramatic situation we have here.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis just popped back onto Twitter for the first time in months and he has all the smoke for Cam’ron and Mase.

The undefeated knockout artist woke up fuming after the latest episode of “It Is What It Is,” the popular sports talk show hosted by the duo. The pair had been promoting the Pitbull Cruz vs. Lamont Roach fight for months. By the way, Roach got robbed again last night! Last night, Cam stepped into Roach’s corner after the bout. And Tank’s name came up.

And that’s where things got messy.

When Stat Baby asked if Tank deserved a fight with the winner, Cam’ron and Mase didn’t hold anything back. They went back to Tank backing out of a scheduled matchup with Roach, questioned his decision-making around the scrapped Jake Paul fight and referred to Paul calling Tank “an actual human piece of garbage.” Now, I do not ride with that part.

Then they doubled down on something that I believe stung the pugilist.

Both hosts argued Tank lost his previous fight with Roach, something most people believe. But they took it farther, saying the draw only happened because of Tank’s star power. Good point. There mentioned the uncalled knockdown…which was a knockdown. I do not care what anybody says. Roach outworked the champ. Period.

Cam and Mase didn’t stop there.

They said Shakur Stevenson now looks sharper.

They said Tank isn’t Floyd Mayweather.

And Cam’ron even floated the idea that a 47-year-old Floyd could still give Tank problems today. OUCH.

That awakened the beast.

After a three-month Twitter silence, Tank popped up with a direct shot at Cam’ron:

“Ask Coach Cam’ron how does his throat feel?” Oh. We going there with it?

Then a fan reminded him Mase had talked spicy too and Tank escalated. “I’ll pull up to that show and beat the sh*t out of Mase,” he said on Twitter.

Classic Tank.

But if the champ wants the last word, it won’t come from threats. It’ll come from taking big fights and winning them. He did not beat Roach and he did not fight the YouTuber. So, we’ll have to wait and see how it goes from here. Those dudes are like 50 and never boxed a day in their life.