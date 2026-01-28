Cardi B Super Bowl Cameo Rumors With Bad Bunny Heat Up

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rumors are swirling that Cardi B could make a surprise Super Bowl halftime cameo just as her world tour and album push hit full speed.

Cardi B and the Super Bowl are back in a conversation. Back? Walk with me. With her world tour loading up and an album campaign still breathing, there is a quiet rumble that Cardi B could pop up during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Now before anybody starts yelling about logistics and rehearsals, let’s discuss it. The Super Bowl is planned months in advance, yes. But it is also famous for last minute magic when the stars align and the business makes sense. Cardi is a professional. Her sets are locked, her tour is reportedly baked, and she has proven she’s ready for massive moments.

Here is where it gets interesting.

There has been noticeable motion between Cardi B’s label and Team Bunny. Bad Bunny is already attached to the Super Bowl, and the two artists share a record. This would be a hell of a victory lap. A quick 30 seconds or even a minute…not impossible. It is unlikely, sure, but unlikely and impossible are not the same thing.

From a strategy standpoint, the Super Bowl is still the biggest stage on earth. If you are Cardi B and you are pushing an album and a global tour, why would you not take advantage of that kind of reach. Add in the fact that this moment in culture is heavily politicized and emotionally charged, and suddenly the idea of Cardi B grabbing that spotlight feels very on brand.

It also does not hurt that Donald Trump will not be in the building. Once upon a time, the Patriots were his guys, back when Tom Brady was throwing lasers and Robert Kraft was playing footsie with MAGA energy. That era is over, literally. Kraft and Trump are not friends anymore. Trump is sitting this Super Bowl out, even with all the noise around the 250th anniversary of the country. Whether you care or not, his absence removes a very specific cloud that has hovered over past Super Bowls.

With the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs not involved, the usual Trump adjacent superstitions are gone too. That alone makes this feel like a cleaner slate.

One more thing if you are still reading. Cardi B turned the Super Bowl down already.

Cardi B turned down the Super Bowl halftime show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. Remember that? She did not appreciate the NFL’s treatment of him for protesting police brutality, feeling she needed to stand with him as he stood up. She felt a strong obligation to support Kaepernick, making it a hard decision given the massive opportunity.

All that said, musically speaking, this still feels like one of the weaker Super Bowls in recent memory unless a surprise shakes the room. A Cardi B cameo would do exactly that.

No matter what…she’s going to be at the Super Bowl.