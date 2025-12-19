Charlamagne Tha God iHeartMedia Deal Worth Reported $200 Million

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Charlamagne Tha God expanded his media footprint by betting on ownership scale to the tune of $200 million, reports say.

Charlamagne Tha God extended his influential run in New York radio and podcasting as iHeartMedia announced a new multi-year agreement that keeps the outspoken media executive at the center of The Breakfast Club and The Black Effect Podcast Network.

The deal ensures Charlamagne Tha God remains a core voice on Power 105’s nationally syndicated The Breakfast Club, which reaches more than 7 million listeners monthly. He will also continue appearing on “Weekends with The Breakfast Club” alongside DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious and Loren LoRosa.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. But, recent reports say there is a multi-year $200 million agreement in place.

"I Put My Hustle Onto Forbes, Can you believe this guy?" I TRULY THANK GOD FOR IT ALL!!! https://t.co/TObwL8mBTQ pic.twitter.com/jnbviwsICf — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) December 19, 2025

“When it comes to iHeartMedia, gratitude will always be my attitude. They’ve created space for me to grow not just as talent, but as an executive and true partner through The Black Effect Podcast Network,” Charlamagne said.

“To say that I’m thankful is an understatement. iHeart is the biggest and best audio company on the planet and audio is the foundation on which the whole media conglomerate will be built. Podcasting, live events, TV/film and documentaries, the sky is the limit for where we are going; and radio will always be at the core of it. Here’s to a new era of growth, impact, and prosperity.”

“The Breakfast Club,” which marked its 15 year anniversary this month, has evolved into one of the most powerful platforms in modern Hip-Hop and R&B radio.

Known for interviews that regularly ripple across politics entertainment and social discourse, the show has hosted figures ranging from Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to Jay-Z, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar and Will Smith. The program and hosts were inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2020.

iHeartMedia executives framed the extension as both a renewal and a forward looking investment.

“Charlamagne has been a transformative voice in audio, redefining what it means to create content that sparks dialogue and drives cultural change,” said Rich Bressler president and COO of iHeartMedia. “Through The Breakfast Club and his growing podcast network, he’s amplified diverse voices, tackled tough conversations, and built platforms that continue to resonate with audiences nationwide.”

The agreement also reaffirms iHeart’s joint venture with Charlamagne on The Black Effect Podcast Network, launched in 2020 as a destination for Black centered storytelling.

The network has rolled out more than 60 shows and generates roughly 11 million monthly downloads. Earlier this year “The Breakfast Club” replay podcast surpassed one billion downloads, cementing its place among the most consumed audio programs ever.



