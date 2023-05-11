Chrisean Rock & Blueface, QC’s P Responds To Snitching Rumors & Soulja Boy’s Beefs

We got the rumors! From Quality Control’s reply to snitching rumors to faux love with Chrisean and Blue to Soulja Boys double beef. 🤦‍♂️

P from Quantity Control said he ain’t no snitch. The label boss talked to police in 2010 regarding a murder that he witnessed. Those that committed the murder did not know he was the one! But P is not even a street dude, he maintains, and never has been. He chided those that glorify “dumb sh!t” and said GT F OUTTA HERE with all that! He called it a “fraudulent incident report.” He said he’s never been a rat. I almost thought he was going the “I’m a law abiding citizen” route.

Check out this text thread about Chrisean Rock & Blueface:

She says this was all a part of the plan.

I thought she got her tooth fixed?

How could you Blue pic.twitter.com/b1NqhOkzB1 — SpongeBobs Mom (@MackeyshaWaller) May 9, 2023 JEEZ!

Make it stop! Bruh said “You don’t want to be stuck with somebody like me” – WOW! Could you imagine having a kid with somebody that hates you so much? He’s telling her exactly what it is. They should be illegal.

I am not one to put too much time and energy into Chrisean rock and Blueface, but I guess I have to do it every so often. I am old enough to remember when Lisa “LeftEye” Lopes tried to burn down the house of Andre Rison, a football player at that time. That was a crazy situation that played itself out in the media. Here we are, 25 years later, and it is all playing out in the media once again.

Blueface put his Faux Bae on blast via social media because she apparently try to burn down his home. It did not result in any sort of disco inferno, but it did result in setting off the alarms in the home. This is crazy! A friend of mine, who is a psychiatrist recently talk to me about the troubling nature of the toxicity of their relationship. And he basically begged the media to stop covering their nonsense because it was a self-fulfilling prophecy. And here I am, clicks and viewing it up!

Anyway, I don’t know if that’s going to happen because there is an economic backdrop to all of this toxicity. And that backdrop is just money being generated from their behavior. Essentially, they are rewarded for acting bad. That is not to say that either of them is not in an abusive relationship, but it says simply that they are a toxic profit center.

Look at Soulja Boy dissing NBA Young Boy and Lil Durk for dropping albums at the same time as him.