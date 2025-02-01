Could 50 Cent’s Cryptic Warning Spell Doom For Big Meech & Rick Ross?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big Meech’s homecoming bash is on the way, and 50 Cent is already stirring the pot. With a BMF doc in the works, this could get real messy.

UPDATE! 50 just said this on IG! Basically, this whole thing is over.

Well, it looks like all hell is about to break loose.

I knew this was coming. Rick Ross and former BMF head honcho Big Meech got together to celebrate his return with a big bash in Sunrise, Florida.

They promoted it well, and a bunch of other artists are showing up to celebrate his homecoming, too.

As soon as I saw this materializing, I knew it would rub 50 Cent the wrong way! And now, 50 Cent has finally spoken!

On Instagram, he posted something cryptic, but it appears he’s planning to do a documentary on BMF. Now, why would he do that?

Unlike a TV show, a documentary is about telling all the facts, while a TV series is definitely an exaggerated portrayal of real events. Big Meech is home now, but things are complicated.

One of the biggest whispers floating around in back rooms, pool halls, and bars is that maybe—just maybe—he cooperated somewhere along the way.

I didn’t make this up, but I’ve heard it from people in the know several times. If you look online, you will see that there seems to be information and evidence pointing in that direction.

Now, it looks like this documentary might dig into and expose some of these stories. I don’t know for sure if that’s what will happen, but it certainly feels that way.

We also have to remember that Terry, aka Southwest T, was affiliated with Supreme McGriff’s son. And we already know how much 50 Cent hates Preme.

If you don’t know, you might wanna hop on Google and do some research!

Anyway, this is all coming to a head, and I think it’s gonna get really ugly. Some folks believe this could even lead to the demise of the BMF series as we know it!

This could actually be the end of everything related to BMF. That seems wild to me because BMF is a hit show, a hit song, and a legendary crew in the streets.

But all of this drama seems like it’s on course to explode in a way we’ve never seen before. 50 Cent is a live wire and completely unpredictable. Big Meech is a street legend just coming home after an extended bid.

This whole situation feels like a ticking time bomb. Honestly, I don’t see how anything can go right—because everything about it screams wrong!

Let me know what you think in the comments!