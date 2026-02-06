Could Drake Diss J. Cole On “Iceman” Album? New Leak Sparks Rumors

Just a few moments ago, a friend asked me a simple question: what’s really going on with Drake and this “Iceman” thing?

Fans and haters alike are waiting on his next move, watching every leak and rumor like it’s a playoff game. Calling yourself “Iceman” in this climate is not exactly a wise choice. ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is a real and active agency that many people associate with fear and raids. The name lands awkwardly. But you know this.

Still, there’s hope. A newly leaked record suggests Drake may actually be back in his lyrical bag. What’s funny is how this leak is traveling. Of course, it’s DJ Akademiks pushing it, followed immediately by the glazing…I had to stop after the few bars they offered. Love it or hate it, this is how Hip-Hop news moves in 2026.

Here are the lyrics.

“Don’t call me no greatest, them guys you saying all great makes that an understatement, f*ck them haters, double agents”

“Even my label, gave ’em 15 years of my soul…”

DRAKE

ICEMAN



NEW SNIPPET 🚨



▫️ Previewed by Akademiks pic.twitter.com/UYbpjDubXG — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 6, 2026

Lyrically, Drake appears to be talking directly to his haters, people he feels betrayed him, and even his label situation. The tone feels raw…even wounded. It sounds like an artist still processing the last few years. I doubt the entire album can sustain that level of anger, but he clearly has a lot on his chest.

The reaction to the leak is all over the place. Some fans love it. Others think he’s complaining too much. A third group is simply tired of waiting. Personally, I’m indifferent. I just want the music. I don’t need Drake leaning into a victim narrative or acting like his life is in shambles. We all know that’s not the case. He’s rich! Process the L and keep it moving. Easy for me to say. I did not fall from the very top of a mountain.

Wait there’s more.

Then there’s the other rumor floating around. A possible J. Cole diss record or lyrics towards him. Once upon a time, Drake and J. Cole were “first person shooters.” Now we’re staring at a potential triangle of tension: Drake versus Cole, Kendrick versus Drake, and Cole versus Drake, with Kendrick hovering over all of it like a final boss.

Patiently waiting…..

What do you think is really happening here? Drop your thoughts in the comments.