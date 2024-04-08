Crazy Rap Beefs: Thanks Mercury In Retrograde And Solar Eclipse

Hip-Hop beef…is everywhere. I have been told by a psychic that we can thank Mercury In Retrograde and The Much-Hyped Solar Eclipse. And then there are just n-word activity.
Joe Budden And Skillz Break Out In Twitter Beef
I can honestly say, I don’t know why these two guys broke out into a beef. But, it did happen. It seems like the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar stuff has spilled over into general Hip-Hop. Since those two titans aren’t going to be, everybody else is going to be! It seems like those guys just talking about hip-hop and wrapping, treating insults to each other. I can honestly say I do not have the time to look into it to any great extent. But here are some of the Twitter posts that they made individually.
The City Enemies!?
Now this is where it gets spicy. The City Girls have broken out into a beef! I can’t determine why they are going at each other, except for the fact that young Miami maintains that her partner, JT has been dissing her all this time. Where, when, how? This is so confusing and it’s disturbing. I understand that the Diddy stuff is probably wearing her down, but turning it towards her buddy does not seem to be the remedy. By the way, if you didn’t notice, JT and GloRilla are beefing as well. This is all too much!
It would be irresponsible for me not to report that these two have resolved their issue.
Meek Mill vs Wale vs Washington DC vs Philly vs Everybody!
Last but not least Meek Mill and Wale are at odds as well! Once upon a time, these two guys were both signed to Rick Ross as artists. Both have since left the coffers of the Miami boss for their independence. When Wale took a picture with one of Meeks’s “enemies,” it appears that all hell then broke loose. I think Meek Mill Doc I immediately thought that as soon as it happened. Wale took a picture with somebody and Meek Mill was offended without understanding the true context. It was just a picture! Wale and Meek were at Wrestlemania and I thought it was all good! It ain’t!
DC!
The solar eclipse and Mercury in Retrograde got us good!
By the way. Dee-1 had a couple of cents too.