Crazy Rap Beefs: Thanks Mercury In Retrograde And Solar Eclipse

The rap beefs just went crazy today. Could it be because of the alignment of the stars, sun sand moon? Joe Budden, TheCity Girls, Meek Mill, Wale and more…

Hip-Hop beef…is everywhere. I have been told by a psychic that we can thank Mercury In Retrograde and The Much-Hyped Solar Eclipse. And then there are just n-word activity.

Joe Budden And Skillz Break Out In Twitter Beef

I can honestly say, I don’t know why these two guys broke out into a beef. But, it did happen. It seems like the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar stuff has spilled over into general Hip-Hop. Since those two titans aren’t going to be, everybody else is going to be! It seems like those guys just talking about hip-hop and wrapping, treating insults to each other. I can honestly say I do not have the time to look into it to any great extent. But here are some of the Twitter posts that they made individually.

😂 Now Joseph? I have never been punched in the face for any sub par bars either 🤷🏾‍♂️ You have taken more RAP/LIFE L's than any rapper from Jersey. Go be Wendy Williams bro https://t.co/gwcJIiB7jT — Mad Skillz (@SkillzVa) April 8, 2024

The City Enemies!?

Now this is where it gets spicy. The City Girls have broken out into a beef! I can’t determine why they are going at each other, except for the fact that young Miami maintains that her partner, JT has been dissing her all this time. Where, when, how? This is so confusing and it’s disturbing. I understand that the Diddy stuff is probably wearing her down, but turning it towards her buddy does not seem to be the remedy. By the way, if you didn’t notice, JT and GloRilla are beefing as well. This is all too much!

Oh Ms.mama this your LAST day playing dumb! https://t.co/Qoh84KjlFu — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 8, 2024

It would be irresponsible for me not to report that these two have resolved their issue.

Meek Mill vs Wale vs Washington DC vs Philly vs Everybody!

Last but not least Meek Mill and Wale are at odds as well! Once upon a time, these two guys were both signed to Rick Ross as artists. Both have since left the coffers of the Miami boss for their independence. When Wale took a picture with one of Meeks’s “enemies,” it appears that all hell then broke loose. I think Meek Mill Doc I immediately thought that as soon as it happened. Wale took a picture with somebody and Meek Mill was offended without understanding the true context. It was just a picture! Wale and Meek were at Wrestlemania and I thought it was all good! It ain’t!

DC!

When I met wale he got beat up at his bday party in dc got his teeth knocked out … I jumped in because a celebrity like him invited me I was violating probation in dc risked my life… to find out he never liked me will make you angry! That’s just me tho — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 8, 2024

When u get in other people unserious drama in this industry 90pct of the time they be back friends… eventually ..and then u look silly… in the end… so I love minding my business. If a photo can create such vitriol , one has to ask himself some questions. Happy Monday — Wale (@Wale) April 8, 2024

Brahh You Call Glizzy He Call Me Meek You Been On Some B#### Ass S### Wale Not A Street N#### Shy Glizzy Not A Street N#### …THIS DC I WILL SMACK THE S### OUT U CALL GLIZZY AND ASK HIM 💯 https://t.co/Jg89PzZ6ch — Ant Glizzy (@BarbarasonGMG) April 8, 2024

The solar eclipse and Mercury in Retrograde got us good!

A solar eclipse in the middle of Mercury Gatorade, the boys are fighting, the girls are fighting, gas prices are increasing, and we don’t have Wendy Williams to be shady. 😔 pic.twitter.com/LhBEUYF4G5 — Nicole ✨ (@BombshellCole) April 8, 2024

By the way. Dee-1 had a couple of cents too.