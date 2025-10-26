D’Angelo’s Farewell: Grand Homegoing Planned For Neo-Soul Icon

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Plans are reportedly underway for a grand public homegoing ceremony honoring D’Angelo, with organizers promising an artistic tribute reflecting his spiritual and musical legacy.

D’Angelo’s name still rings through the hearts of those who cherished his sound. I’m hearing the world may get one last chance to honor him properly. The enigmatic singer, songwriter and producer—born Michael Eugene Archer—left fans mourning deeply after his quiet passing earlier this month. Now, I hear plans are underway for a homegoing ceremony worthy of his genius.

While details remain tightly held, sources tell AllHipHop that organizers are crafting something extraordinary for D. I’ve been told they are going to somehow formulate a version of D’Angelo in death. It’ll be something that brings him to life, but I’m not sure if they are talking about AI or some other sort of art.

This has sparked curiosity. We don’t know what it is,but it could be possibly blending music, visuals and spiritual symbolism to break tradition. For some reason, I feel The Roots will be at the center of whatever they do.

The exact location and date haven’t been confirmed, but many expect the event to be public, similar to DMX’s 2021 homegoing at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. AS a Virginia native, I am thinking it could be in Richmond. It only makes sense to include fans.

D was famously private. He didn’t speak publicly and did not explain his creative process. Over just three albums, Brown Sugar, Voodoo and Black Messiah, he reshaped R&B.

His death stunned the world because few knew he was ill. After word got out, tributes flooded social media from peers, producers and fans.

“D’Angelo gave so much to the world with his music,” one longtime admirer said. “Even when he disappeared from the spotlight, you could still feel his spirit moving through every artist who followed.”

Rest in peace to a true Black genius.