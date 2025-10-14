D’Angelo Reportedly Dead At 51 Following Secret Illness

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

R&B and soul legend D’Angelo has reportedly died following a private battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 51. Sources tell AllHipHop he died in New York. The chatter surrounding his death started online Tuesday morning (October 14).

As DJ Premier posted via Twitter, “Such a sad loss to the passing of D’angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D’ Love You KING.”

D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, was widely recognized for pioneering the neo soul movement with his distinct blend of classic R&B and hip-hop influences. His debut album, Brown Sugar (1995), was critically acclaimed and helped push neo soul into the mainstream, featuring chart-topping singles such as “Lady” and “Brown Sugar.”

D’Angelo’s early career was marked by collaborations with prominent artists like Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill and Angie Stone, and he was further noticed for his work co-producing the hit “U Will Know” for Black Men United.​

With the release of his second album, Voodoo (2000), D’Angelo reached new heights, debuting at number one on the US Billboard 200 and earning a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album. The project included the soulful single “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” which earned him the Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

His deeply expressive performances and artistry drew comparisons to legends like Marvin Gaye and Prince, cementing his reputation as one of R&B’s most profound creators. However, the pressures of fame and his status as a sex symbol led to personal struggles, including a battle with alcoholism, resulting in a lengthy hiatus from music.​

After more than a decade away from releasing new material, D’Angelo returned with Black Messiah in 2014, a project praised for its musical complexity and socially conscious themes. The album resonated with critics and fans alike, featuring powerful performances on major platforms like Saturday Night Live and leading to sold-out tours worldwide