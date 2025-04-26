Dody 6 Apologizes To Kendrick Lamar After “GNX” Meltdown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

After dissing Kendrick Lamar and airing out his personal struggles, Dody 6 has issued a public apology, hoping to fix the damage.

Dody 6 found himself drowning in drama this week. Homie is featured on Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, GNX, which is a great look. Instead of riding high off what should have been the greatest opportunity of his career, Dody 6 aired out his life. And sadly, decided to disrespect Kendrick in the process.

It aged like already sour milk. Dody 6 took to the internet to call the Compton legend a “B-word” and announce that he was currently homeless. Let’s pause there.

Kendrick Lamar just gave this man a life-altering, lottery-like moment and this is the thanks he gets? This is how he responded? Kendrick was never supposed to be the sail on his boat. He just gave him the wind. It was always going to be up to Dody 6 to steer his own ship. Was he supposed to buy him a house?

Maybe a few real ones pulled him aside for a reality check and Dody 6 realized the error of his ways. He has issued a public apology to Kendrick Lamar.

What was he thinking? Kendrick Lamar is one of the most powerful forces in Hip-Hop right now. Instead of building on the momentum, Dody 6 chose chaos. Opportunities like that are rare. I wish he’d called somebody to vent instead of putting it on the internet.

It seems like the newer generation confuses internet antics for strategy. Kendrick was not the problem.

Check out Dody 6’s apology below and sound off in the comments. Did he mess up for good or can he still bounce back? Weigh in.