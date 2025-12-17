Fergie Quietly Reunited With The Black Eyed Peas & Hip-Hop Missed It

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Black Eyed Peas and Fergie reunited for a milestone celebration, but Hip-Hop seemed to miss the big moment.

The Black Eyed Peas didn’t drop a single, announce a tour, or tease a comeback album…but when Fergie reunited with Will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap and Taboo to celebrate their milestone birthdays, the moment still resonated across Hip-Hop culture.

Over the weekend, Fergie shared photos on Instagram showing the four longtime collaborators breaking bread! They marked the fact that each member has now crossed the 50-year threshold.

“Finally got to break bread and celebrate our milestone birthdays together,” Fergie wrote, calling it “a special night…filled with so much love.” Will.i.am replied in the comments, “The best one yet!!! And I’m so happy…,” while Taboo and Apl.de.Ap echoed similar sentiments.

From a factual standpoint, it was simply a reunion dinner. From a cultural standpoint, it was something more. It quietly went viral and mainstream media scooped it up. The posts pulled in hundreds of thousands of views and comments, with fans clearly loving off the energy of a group that once dominated global charts while still carrying Hip-Hop as well.

Now, let me admit something that get me some side-eyes: I’ve always had a soft spot for the Black Eyed Peas…with Fergie included.

Yes, they were pop.

But pop has always been part of Hip-Hop’s ecosystem. Salt-N-Pepa were pop. Kid ’n Play were pop. MC Hammer was pop. Drake? Absolutely pop! Ja Rule lived in pop territory. Even 50 Cent, at his peak, was a pop artist! Folks don’t want to admit it. Hip-Hop has chambers, rooms, houses and hallways. Different rooms have different sounds and crowds.

The Black Eyed Peas occupied a unique space. In some ways, they were like a “popped-out” version of the Fugees. Will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap and Taboo formed the group in 1995 and Fergie joined in 2002 after the departure of Kim Hill (shout out to her!). Together, they released four hugely successful albums: Elephunk (2003), Monkey Business (2005), The E.N.D. (2009), and The Beginning (2010). MASSIVE, Y’ALL!

After a hiatus and Fergie’s eventual exit to focus on solo work and family life, the group continued as a trio, releasing Masters of the Sun, Vol. 1 (2018), Translation (2020), and Elevation (2022). There’s no official talk of a new album with Fergie…I think that ship has sailed.

Will.i.am is deep into AI and tech. Fergie is centered around motherhood and personal growth. And the rest of the Peas seem content making Hip-Hop-inspired music for the love.

That’s what made this moment land. No rollout…just memories. Hip-Hop barely noticed, but I did. And I had to spread the word!

Here’s to the Black Eyed Peas and Fergie. And even Kim Hill. Salute!