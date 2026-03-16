Fivio Foreign Calls 50 Cent “P###y Over T.I. Beef

Fivio Foreign just added another voice to the 50 Cent versus T.I. saga, and he is not biting his tongue over the G-Unit boss’s latest moves.

Fivio Foreign is stepping the heat. A simple question got everything buzzing. Why does 50 Cent seem quicker to spar with New York rappers than to fully engage with T.I. when things get musical?

Over the weekend, the Brooklyn drill rapper jumped into the fray with a blunt Twitter post that did not exactly come for peace. Instead, it came with the kind of raw commentary that reminds you Fivio is still very much a street narrator at heart.

50 p#### for coming at the old YN’s when TI old illiterate country ass on his heels. Ain’t no changing subjects n#####. & I hate how NY didn’t stand together bout that s### but f### it. — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) March 15, 2026

“50 p**sy for coming at the old YN’s when TI old illiterate country ass on his heels. Ain’t no changing subjects n*as,” he wrote on Sunday (March 15).

That alone would have been enough to get people talking, but Fivio did not stop there. He also seemed disappointed in his own city, suggesting New York should have been more unified when things started heating up between 50 Cent and some hometown names.

“& I hate how NY didn’t stand together bout that s### but f*ck it,” he added.

Now, let us unpack this a bit. The “old YNs” he referenced appears to point toward the Let’s Rap About It podcast crew, which includes Maino, Jim Jones, Fabolous and Dave East. That collective caught Fif’s attention after they questioned his decision to release the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning during one of the lowest public moments of Diddy’s life. Since then, 50 has treated the commentary like bulletin board material.

Still, the bigger elephant in the room remains his long running friction with T.I. What started as competitive talk about a Verzuz battle escalated into something far more personal. T.I. went where rappers traditionally go when they feel overlooked. He went to the booth. Songs like “Let ‘Em Know,” “The Right One,” “Bully,” and “Lessons” all seemed aimed directly at the G Unit general.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has stayed mostly on his home turf. His trolling has gone viral as usual, but there has not been a direct musical response to Tip’s records. At least not yet.

So now the rumor mill is asking a new question. Is 50 Cent picking his battles strategically, or is he simply playing a different kind of chess while everybody else is playing checkers? Either way, when somebody like Fivio Foreign speaks up, people tend to listen.

One thing is certain. Nobody involved seems ready to wave a white flag.