Illseed’s Quickies: The Dating Rumors Edition With Quavo, Chris Rock And More!

After seeing that, Saweetie is dating YG, I bet the homie Quavo decided to glow up on his own. The rumor out there in the street is that Quavo is now dating Chloe Bailey. The specific rumor is that they were seen on a date in Atlanta. They reportedly met on the set of the Netflix movie “Praise This.” The rumors quietly started prior to this date, but they reportedly have now confirmed the relationship. They do seem extremely happy and cool. They have both been out doing joint press promoting the movie and also even giving out relationship advice. For all we know, they are just cool.

On the other side of the spectrum, is Chris Rock and Sharon Carpenter period these two are probably long-term friends. Sharon Carpenter is a journalist of tremendous status, but she has worked at BET, the BBC, and a bunch of other places as well. She’s a very well respected journalist that has managed to transition her brain through the years. So she’s an influencer as well now. the word is she’s dating one of the funniest people on earth in Chris. Clearly, everybody does not hate Chris ha ha ha! According to recent report, they were seen getting drinks at a fancy restaurant in Hollywood. The spies that have been giving the information said that they seemed very smitten and we’re laughing quite a lot.

She’s the truth!

Believe it or not, Sharon Carpenter was on a reality TV show called “The Gossip Game” with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur of AllHipHop fame. That was an interesting show that didn’t go very far but it did show some of the inner workings of the media game.

By the way, Sharon is in her early 40s and Chris is in his late 50s. Does it matter?

Lastly, Polo G’s daughter, Leilani is reportedly dating some drug dealer. The joke is the drug dealer is really an actor from the show “Power.” That’s right Gianni Vincent Paolo plays Brayden Weston on “Power” and its spin-off show “Power Book II: Ghost.” There’s not a whole lot more to this, but this is what people are talking about. There is a video and people are basically saying they are chilling and hanging out. There’s not a whole lot of Intel on this as far as I can see. Anything is possible though. What I do know is that he better be on the up and up if he is dating Polo G’s sister.

This look like more than “hanging out.”