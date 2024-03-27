Is Memphis Bleek Trying To Bring Back Roc-A-Fella?

It looks like The Roc is in the building! Now we all know that Damon Dash has repeatedly stated that the iconic record label can never go away because he still here. At the same time, so are a host of artists that were signed to the label, that Jay-Z, Dame Dash, and Biggs Burke […]

It looks like The Roc is in the building! Now we all know that Damon Dash has repeatedly stated that the iconic record label can never go away because he still here. At the same time, so are a host of artists that were signed to the label, that Jay-Z, Dame Dash, and Biggs Burke built. Memphis Bleek happens to be one of the first artists signed to the label and has reportedly started working on a new EP. The Brooklyn native made the announcement on Twitter and listed the names of the producers he’s working with. (See below!)

First of all, is this something that you guys want? Personally, I am interested in it, because I think that Meek never fully reached his true potential as an artist under Jay-Z. Jay-Z was such a force that Bleek often relied on his big bro to shine. That reduced his shine! In another scenario, I think Bleek could’ve been one of the most legendary artist from BK (I mean he already is, but you know what I mean). At any rate, there’s not much more information to go on this, but it’s happening.

Just blaze

9th Wonder

Buckwild

Shark

Hitmaka



Just to name a few on production on this EP I’m cooking my Gs‼️🙌🏾🏆🙌🏾 — MemphisBleek (@memphisbleek) March 27, 2024

By the way, Bleek has his own record label now, and artists that are signed to him, so I think this may be a conduit to breaking those new artists. I could be wrong, but it makes sense. Nobody’s really trying to hear too much froms new artist these days. And I believe he was bringing them out the honest way: based on their talent. So much of music now is just foolishness and trolling and actual criminal behavior. So hopefully this is a win-win.