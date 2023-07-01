Rap Royalty’s Brother Carjacked In His Jaguar: Thieves Should Return The Car ASAP

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Oakland’s own rap royalty, J Stalin, has issued a chilling ultimatum to the heartless carjackers who targeted his brother on East 12th Street. On a night that was supposed to be all about cruising in style, the evening took a terrifying turn as a gleaming Jaguar, the pride of Stalin’s collection, was forcibly taken while his brother was behind the wheel.

Stalin took to social media to express his outrage, dropping a metaphorical “green light” on the culprits.

“N##### CAR JACKED MY BROTHER LAST NIGHT IN FUNK TOWN….IF U SEE THIS CAR ITS A GREEN LIGHT ON IT IF I AINT DRIVEN……DROP A 100 SHOTS ON THAT MUTHAFUCKA,” he wrote, sending a clear message that he is not to be trifled with.

A “green light,” for those not fluent in street parlance, means an open call for retribution. In other words, J Stalin is not taking this crime lightly. He’s made it clear that if he’s not behind the wheel, anyone spotting the Jaguar is, in his eyes, free to take action against those responsible.

The rapper and his brother have offered the thieves a chance to right their wrongs, stating they could return the car unharmed to Cypress Street. But J Stalin’s brother warned that if the carjackers don’t take this opportunity to make things right, the situation could go very “left” – a warning that things could turn ugly, fast.

There’s been no word yet on whether the thieves have taken this chance for redemption or if they’ve decided to play a dangerous game with one of Oakland’s most respected artists.

What’s clear is that J Stalin is not standing by while his family is threatened and his property stolen. Let’s hope for a peaceful resolution, but it seems clear that the rapper is prepared to protect his own, by any means necessary.

If you see a Jaguar prowling the streets of Oakland, you might just be looking at the car at the heart of this dramatic tale.

Meanwhile, the rapper’s fans begged him to take the post down. They did not want him in trouble with the law if something did happen to the car-jacking duo.

“Not a smart post AT ALL. Basically put a hit out on the internet, smfh. Bruh was not thinking,” one fan wrote while another added “Offering a reward would’ve worked better honestly…”