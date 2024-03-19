Jennifer Lopez & SZA Comparisons Swirl Because Of Viral TikTok Video—Not Their Actual Careers

The SZA shade is almost as as unflattering as the J Lo outrage.

Jennifer Lopez and SZA have been pit against each other in a side-by-side comparison that is anything but flattering for both artists. A user on TikTok under the screen named @photosbyangelita recently went off on Lopez in a viral video rant, in which she accused Lopez of lying about her childhood in the Bronx. In particular, the user took issue with Lopez’s claim she used to cruise around her Bronx neighborhood in the Bronx with messy hair as a teenager.

“I like taking my hair out like this it reminds me like when i was 16 in the Bronx running up and down the block,” Lopez said.

Despite Lopez’s rose colored lens on her experience in the Bronx, she received a fair amount of backlash for the comment.

“Guess what, I’m a Puerto Rican woman from the Bronx who went to the same high school as you and you were lying,” the woman started off in her rant. I saw your high school, you did not have hair like that, and we also all attended an all-girls Catholic high school in an Irish and Italian neighborhood, so you weren’t running up and down the block you know damn well you were sitting next to Megan Farley and Christine Marchetti in class.”

As she concluded, she questioned why Lopez was “lying” and proceeded to issue a call-to-action for her to stop using the Bronx and people from the borough to make herself seem human. In a tweet, someone reposted the rant and accused Lopez of attempting to take SZA’s spot as the “top liar.” After the initial post gained traction, multiple users responded seemingly corroborating the user’s claims.

If your memory isn’t nearly as good as is used to be, you may have forgotten some of the “Snooze” singer’s alleged fibs. SZA stirred up controversy in 2019 with claims she was racially profiled at a California Sephora store. In a series of tweets, she alleged that she was accused of stealing and followed by security personnel. However, subsequent investigations by both fans and media outlets revealed inconsistencies in her story, with Sephora issuing a statement denying any involvement in racial profiling. Additionally, surveillance footage from the store failed to corroborate SZA’s account of the incident. While the artist later deleted her tweets and issued an apology, the incident sparked discussions about the importance of verifying claims before jumping to conclusions.

Believe it or not, Twitter users appear to have revealed the TikTok creator who posted the rant was lying herself, revealing she may have gone to the same school as Lopez— but at a different time.

