Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Reportedly End Relationship After 10-Year Love Affair

Jhene Aiko has reportedly ended her longtime relationship with Big Sean after years of love, music, and family, citing commitment issues as the final straw.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean, one of rap’s favorite couples for the longest, have officially parted ways. This is like a decade of love, music and family down the drain.

The split reportedly didn’t happen overnight. Sources say Aiko made the difficult decision after “multiple ultimatums” and ongoing disagreements about marriage. Big Sean got the dad bod…what happened?

“She wanted marriage — she wanted the commitment,” one source said. “Sean loves her deeply, but he just never wanted to take that final step.”

The couple share a 3-year-old son and have been “together” on and off since the mid-2010s. That’s been a minute. Their relationship was unique and they even have an album they gave birth to. Twenty88 was a game changing opus.

Friends say Aiko’s patience eventually ran out. “Eventually, she realized that ring wasn’t coming,” the insider said. “She decided it was time to move on.”

There’s no drama between the two, according to the chatter. “They’re in a great place — it’s peaceful. They both respect each other too much to let things get messy. They just want to do what’s best for their child,” the source said.

All of this took a couple days to break on social media.

Fans have noticed both artists focusing on solo music in recent months. Aiko has been spotted in the studio and Big Sean is reportedly preparing his next album. This does not feel like they are getting back. I thought they were headed for marriage after the baby, but I was wrong. That being said, time will tell.