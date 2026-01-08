Jim Jones Calls Cam’ron Soft in Dipset Comment Rumble

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cam’ron and Jim Jones turned a simple comment exchange into a reminder that Dipset tension is always one reply away.

It’s always wild to watch people who once called each other brothers slowly turn into adversaries. Time has a way of doing that, especially in Hip-Hop. Just a few days ago, Cam’ron was online saying he had no beef with Jim Jones. Ironically, saying there’s no beef often felt like the clearest sign that there actually is some. Now, we can confirm it. They have beef!

What makes this situation even stranger is how unclear the origin point is. One minute things seemed cool, the next minute Cam was cracking jokes about someone not having heat in their house or studio. No names were mentioned, but the message landed exactly where it was meant to. Jim Jones.

From there, it got bad fast. Jim fired back on Instagram, and suddenly we were watching a Dipset royal rumble. I cannot lie, it gave me secondhand embarrassment.

That “heat” comment might have seemed harmless on the surface, but context matters. Lately, there’s been chatter tied to 50 Cent, suggesting unresolved money issues and lingering debts connected to Jim. Cam’s remarks appeared to tap directly into those rumors and some reality. We did not know what it meant until Jim spoke up.

Jim’s response was blunt and dismissive. Two words did most of the damage: “U soft.” From that point on, there was no pulling it back.

Minutes later, he followed up with, “U whole crew is soft,” and then added a couple more jabs: “U wanna play pull up let th people see how soft u are chump. Freakey u soft too.” I thought Freekey was the crazy one, but maybe not. Then Zeke said that Jim used him as a human shield in Detroit, tagging Trick Trick to co-sign it. Yikes.

Back to Cam, Jim said, “Do ur shoe punk.” He was not referring to a shoe, he was talking about It Is What It Is and Talk With Flee, just in case anyone missed the reference. Cam’ron was not about to let that slide.

Cam, who is clearly doing well, went off. The man is clearly doing well. He posted this:

Cam was getting his feet massaged earlier. Anyway, he hit Capo with a barrage of jokes ranging from age jokes to money. “What’s wrong capo? Ya heat off too? I ain’t know,” Cam replied. “Is hate for you to be 50yrs old with no heat. What’s ya Zelle bro? I got u.” You hate to see it.

Jones tried to hold on saying, “A block no u soft,” but Cam going. “Yea but my heat on. And I’m warm, you 50 years old, tough and cold,” Cam responded. “But dead ass tho capo, ya heat off for real??” I hate to see it.

Grab your popcorn. And get in the comments.

Harlem on the rise…