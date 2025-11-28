Jim Jones Goes Viral After Hilarious “Grinch” Moment Amid Thanksgiving Giveaway

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones unintentionally sparked laughs across social media after his holiday food drive clip turned him into the funniest “Grinch” of the Thanksgiving season.

We’ve been pointing out all week how many rappers stepped up over the holiday break, and honestly it was beautiful to watch. T.I., Jim Jones, Big Sean, Nipsey Hussle’s foundation, 50 Cent and plenty more came out heavy with the giving. It felt like a real shift, because usually we see the chains, the bragging and all the flexing. This year had a different energy.

But I’ve got to single out one person who unintentionally went viral in the middle of all that generosity. None other than Jim Jones. Leave it to Capo to bring his own Harlem flavor to Thanksgiving. How? By turning into a full-on Grinch in the best possible way. To your average person, he probably looked like the holiday villain. To a New Yorker, he was just speaking the language. And it was hilarious. Even Jim had to laugh at himself after the clip started making the rounds.

Once that footage hit the internet, you know AI and social media comedians couldn’t resist. They started cranking out remix after remix, and Jim even reposted one of the funniest ones just to show he can take a joke about himself.

But did you peep that line of people waiting? I don’t mind a little Grinch-like energy when you’re out there dolo or with a tiny crew handing out mountains of food to folks who could use a boost during the holidays.

Trust me, I’m over here cracking up too.

Check how he checked this lady coming back for thirds. LOL!

Of course, they had to create some content!