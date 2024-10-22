Kanye West Shops With Wife In Tokyo Amid Reports Kim Kardashian Practically “A Single Mom” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori stepped out in Tokyo as insiders claim he’s often “not around” his children with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori continued to dispel divorce rumors with another outing in Tokyo amid reports Kim Kardashian is raising the children she shares with the rapper “pretty much a single mom.”

On Tuesday morning (October 21) footage surfaced online of West and Censori on a shopping trip in Japan’s capital city. West is said to be focused on recording his next album, Bully, while in Tokyo.

Ye & Bianca in Tokyo



He's looking happy and healthy pic.twitter.com/tjEem1LwUv — GoodAssSub (@GoodAssSub) October 22, 2024

Meanwhile, earlier this week, PEOPLE reported that Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian is centering all her attention on their four children, North, 11, Chicago, 6, Saint, 8 and Psalm, 5.

An insider told the outlet the SKIMS founder is “pretty much a single mom,” claiming West is frequently “not around.”

The source added that Kardashian isn’t dating and her “life is around her kids’ schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she’s very much focused on being a mom.”

Earlier this month, West and Censori faced fresh claims from a woman who filed a lawsuit accusing the rapper of drugging and assaulting her at a Diddy studio session.

Lauren Pisciotta filed an 88-page amendment to her original lawsuit filed in June, alleging West has a fetish for his lovers’ mothers, including his own wife’s mom. In her complaint, Pisciotta claims West told his wife that he wanted to have sex with her mother while she watched.

She also alleged West transformed his office into a “sexual playground,” claiming Censori was his “sex party coordinator.”