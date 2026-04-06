Kid Rock Festival Show Reportedly Sold Under 200 Tickets

Kid Rock’s “Rock the Country” tour is facing questions after reports claimed one stop sold fewer than 200 tickets.

Kid Rock might be learning the hard way that controversy makes great headlines, but not concert tickets.

The MAGA rocker and user of Hip-Hop is looking pretty crazy as his “Rock the Country” festival tour may be struggling to fill seats.

According to multiple reports that circulated earlier this year, a scheduled June 20, 2026 date at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Pennsylvania reportedly sold fewer than 200 tickets at one point, despite the venue holding more than 6,600 people. He can just make it a private party.

READ ALSO: Military Discipline Crumbles After Hegseth Protects Kid Rock Helicopter Crews

Now, let’s be clear. He may sell more tickets. There’s time and he can bring the prices down to the cost of a car wash.

One sticking point appears to be premium ticket packages reportedly reaching as high as $5,000. That price tag better come with a small car. If more reasonable tickets were available, they might buy. People are broke or broken. Gas is crazy high! When people hear five grand, they tune your dumb a$$ right out. Damn, Hick-Rock!

The tour itself is also in jeopardy. Some folks have completely backed out. Some dates have been cancelled.

Kid Rock has pushed back hard against the narrative and dismissed negative coverage as “fake news.” Sound familiar?

We will be watching. I plan to document ever “L” he takes.