Ludacris & Lil Rell Howery Set To Become The Next Big Disney+ Stars?

We all kind of needed a break from the “Fast & Furious” movies anyway!

Whenever Ludacris isn’t on the set of one of the latest big-screen iterations of the billion-dollar Fast & Furious franchise, he’s apparently making holiday films with Lil Rell Howery.

That’s right—just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday stretch, Luda and Lil Rell have teamed up to release the original film Dashing Through The Snow via Disney+. The feel-good family movie captures the journey of an Atlanta-based social worker, portrayed by Ludacris, and his estranged daughter. The transformative Christmas-themed storyline follows Luda’s character Eddie Garrick as he takes his nine-year-old daughter to work with him on Christmas Eve—per the request of his wife whom he’s separated from.

The plot takes on sort of a classic twist of the “Ghost of Christmas Past, Present and Future” once Eddie and Charlotte’s character cross paths with Lil Rell—whose character dons a red velvet suit and assumes the role of “Nick.” While there isn’t an official trailer out at the moment, fans will be able to stream the film on Disney+ on November 17.

Check out the first-look images of the film below.