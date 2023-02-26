Michael B. Jordan Gets The Last Laugh At “Bully”

Michael B. Jordan meets his “Bully” on the red carpet at the premier of “Creed III” and the result is an epic moment in karma.

Some folks talk the long way to being successful or even just coming into their own. I know all about being a late bloomer. I did not know Michael B. Jordan in high school or anything, but this girl did. First of all, this ain’t just any “girl” this is Lore’l. Some people may not know who she is, but I do. Lore’l is well known in the East. She made her bones on reality tv and later as a close friend of Angela Yee. She’s also a baddie.

Anyway, back in the day, she went to high school with Michael B. Jordan in Newark, NJ. Lore’l is working the red carpet as as an interviewer and runs into her old classmate. He did not forget how she made him feel back in the day. You have to see it, so check it out.

“Well, you’re not corny anymore.”

You have to be easy with how you treat people. They could turn into one of the biggest movie stars ever. Damn, b. This could have easily gone the other way, a loving reunion. Instead, MBJ got to snipe at her. Most people that have seen this consider her a bully. I am not sure that I concur, but she probably was a “mean girl” and he did not forget it. Nonetheless, it had to be pretty bad for him to hold that energy for this long.

By the way, we know where “Wallace” is now.