Nas Might Be Planning Something Big For 2026 Legends Series

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nas is stirring up new speculation as whispers suggest Kool G Rap may join the next wave of his “Legends” series while the Queens icon readies his upcoming album.

Nas is moving like a man on a mission right now and it’s wild to watch in real time. The evolution over the last year has been something serious. He’s leveling up as a businessman and an artist at the same time, and the non-rap side of his world is starting to look like a whole empire. It’s dope seeing these legends stacking real money while still pushing culture.

And you already know Nas was the unofficial ringleader of this year’s “OG Renaissance” in Rap. Not old. We’re talking elder statesmen who stepped forward culturally and reminded everybody what mastery looks like. I love it. The kids still run the sales charts, but this year the OGs made their presence felt.

Which brings us to this little whisper floating around.

Sources—not the strongest ones, let me stress—say Nas and the crew are quietly scouting who might join the next round of the “Legends” series. A couple names are being thrown around. The only one that feels even halfway solid is Kool G Rap, and honestly, that makes sense. They go way back and G is still sharp as a tack. One source tried to say KRS-One was also in the mix, but everything I’ve heard says that’s not true at all. In fact, I’ve been told “flat out false.” And look, I’m not about to go too deep on KRS-One…because the last time it was a mess.

All I’ll say is this: KRS-One dropping music in 2026 looks possible from what’s circulating online. That doesn’t mean he’s part of this Nas-helmed situation. He’s active though!

Meanwhile, there’s definitely movement behind the scenes for next year’s plans, but the focus right now is Nas’ incoming album this month. That’s the real story. Everybody’s watching to see if he can shake up the end-of-year convo and maybe step into the same ring as Freddie Gibbs, The Clipse, De La Soul, Gunna (yeah, I said it!) and the others who dropped heavy projects.

We’ll see how it plays out soon enough.