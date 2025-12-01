Nas-Backed $7.5B Resorts World NYC Expansion Officially Approved

Queens Get The Money: $7.5B Resorts World NYC Expansion Approved
Queens just secured one of the biggest victories in its history. The New York Gaming Facility Location Board has officially approved the massive $7.5 billion expansion of Resorts World NYC, green-lighting a project backed by Nas and Resorts World that will transform the borough into a global entertainment powerhouse.
READ ALSO: Nas-Backed Casino In Queens Gets Community Approval
The approval clears the runway for New York City’s first full commercial casino and what will become the largest integrated resort in the entire country, a monumental shift for tourism, nightlife, jobs, culture, and economic growth right in South Ozone Park.
Under the ambitious plan, Resorts World NYC expects to roll out hundreds of full casino table games by March 2026, bringing thousands of new jobs, fresh revenue streams, and a booming entertainment ecosystem to Queens.
This is considered a historic reinvention moment for the borough and a major milestone for New York with Nas as a key cornerstone.