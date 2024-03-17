NBA YoungBoy Fans Lose It Over Matching Outfit Photo With Another Rapper

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Okay, but why is NBA YoungBoy really holding on to bro like that?

NBA YoungBoy is trending following the release of his latest collaborative single featuring his close associate Herm Da Sheep.

In case you hadn’t caught on by now, YoungBoy and his Never Broke Again artist Herm teamed up for their new visual single “My BoBo” earlier this week. In keeping on brand with the Never Broke Again aesthetic, the visual appears to depict a fair amount of green flag activity between YoungBoy and Herm’s matching green sweatsuits and an array of luxury vehicles and jewelry.

While it’s clear the two Baton Rouge natives are locked in for life and share a bond that goes beyond music, fans now appear to be unclear about how deep their relationship is. Following a post Herm shared on Instagram, the circulation of a photo of the pair from the roundup has fans questioning YoungBoy’s body language.

In particular, it appears fans took issue with the snapshot of YoungBoy gripping one of Herm’s dreads. As a result, several people teed off on the semi-awkward flick in the comments section of the post.

“Broo why are u playin wit dis n###a hair??,” a user questioned off the bat.

Another user targeted the matching fits madness in their retort as they added, “This looks like some Diddy Meek Mills type of s###. Matching outfits and he holding bro hair. #WTF.”

The discourse even made it to Twitter (X), where users appeared to be in disagreement with each other about whether YoungBoy and Herm were actually related.

One X user wrote, “That’s his brother relax,” while another user wrote, “Whole time that’s his cousin and he just dissing someone.”

In the end, it all somehow boiled down to Birdman, as multiple Twitter users attempted to make a connection to the record executive and NBA YoungBoy’s recent “zesty” outbursts, as classified by some of his more critical listeners.

“Ever since NBA linked with Birdman he been acting sweet maybe Birdman caw cawwwed in him,” a user suggested, while another user added, “Birdman turned NBA YoungBoy out.”

What do y’all think? Is this type suspect or are folks dragging it out per usual?

Check out the video for “My BoBo” below.