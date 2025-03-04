Nick Cannon Nearly Fathered Kids With Twin Adult Film Stars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon was apparently in discussion with twins father children together and completely reconstruct their family tree.

Nick Cannon is apparently not only interested in breaking Elon Musk’s record for number of children, but also in possibly shattering the ideologies behind the construction of the family tree. During a recent interview, adult film actress Brandi Sheri opened up about her experience dating Nick Cannon at the same time as her identical twin sister, Brittany. Sheri explained the details of their time as a blissful throuple during an appearance on the Plug Talk Podcast last month. While discussing the trend of men attempting to “rescue” her from the lifestyle of the p### industry, Sheri revealed how her relationship with Cannon and her sister was particularly unique. More specifically, when asked if Cannon attempted to “save” her, Sheri replied, “Uh, he’s the only guy that was able to properly date me and my sister together.” Nick Cannon just out here living the life ain’t he? 😭 pic.twitter.com/f6cQBMtx85 — DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) March 3, 2025

Considering Nick Cannon has made it very well known that he plans to spread his seed and procreate with as many able bodied partners as his heart desires, Sheri was asked if they had discussions about having a babies together.

“We had that discussion, but who wants brother cousins or sister cousins or daddy uncle?” Sheri replied before adding, “How do I explain that to everybody?”

As the exchange continued, the conversation shifted to the particulars of their relationship, which Sheri confirmed lasted for at least a year and a half. During that time frame, Sheri admitted that they all lived together and shared nearly everything amongst each other, including sexual intimacy.

”Unless I wake up and he was like f*cking her in the bathroom, but I wouldn’t care,” she said.

Coincidentally, around the same time Sheri’s interview aired last month, Cannon congratulated Musk for welcoming his 13th child into the world—though it has since been revealed that he has fathered 14 children to date. In 2023, 50 Cent trolled Cannon for being the father of 12 during an interview promoting his G-Unit TV and Films endeavor.

“If I had Nick Cannon’s 12 kids or s### like that, you could put them all in a bedroom,” 50 Cent said. “Everybody’s here. Putting everybody together, then it would make sense. But I’m not going to have kids like that. I don’t want the responsibility of that many women that you got to deal with emotionally, especially after they don’t feel like your friend anymore.”

He continued, “I don’t know what the f### is wrong with Nick Cannon. This s### is just different. I have to work on that part right there when it slips out. That’s the old 50 Cent. I am the new 50.”