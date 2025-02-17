Meek Mill & Nick Cannon React To Elon Musk’s 13th Child With Hilarious Challenge 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill and Nick Cannon joke about keeping up with Elon Musk’s growing family amid reports the billionaire fathered his 13th child.

Meek Mill and Nick Cannon had a surprising reaction to reports that Elon Musk welcomed his 13th child last year, playfully expressing their ambitions to keep up with the tech billionaire’s growing family.

On Sunday (February 16), the entertainers hopped online with their reaction to MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair, claiming she gave birth to Musk’s 13th child five months ago.

Cannon, who fathered 12 kids with six women, felt inspired by the news and playfully suggested he needed to keep up.

Yo @elonmusk got me out here looking for my Super Suit again!” the Wild N’ Out star tweeted. “LOL Congratulations my brother!”

Meek Mill, who shares three children with two women, also saw the news as a friendly challenge.

He joked, “It’s no way I’m letting Elon musk have more baby mothers than me lol.”

Meanwhile, like Meek Mill and Nick Cannon, Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, shared an amusing reaction to her father’s alleged 13th child.

“Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I’d have two nickels,” she shared on TikTok. ‘Which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it’s happened twice, right?”

Elon Musk Reacts To 13th Child Reports

Musk has 12 other children with three women. He has five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson, three with singer Grimes, and three with technology executive Shivon Zilis.

St. Clair made the announcement on X on Saturday (February 15). She stated she had previously kept it private to protect the child but was revealing it due to impending tabloid exposure.

However, Elon Musk remained cryptic about the news, neither confirming nor denying it. His initial response to a post accusing St. Clair of trying to “ensnare” him was simply, “Whoa.”

St. Clair fired back at Elon, slamming him for engaging in online gossip while ignoring her.

“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded,” she wrote. “When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”

St. Clair’s representative stated that she and Musk “have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time,” adding, “we are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role.”