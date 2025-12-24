Nicki Minaj’s Instagram Vanished—But Did She Really Lose 10 Million Fans?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj appears to have deactivated Instagram, but we don’t know about losing 10 million followers.

Nicki Minaj has disappeared…from Instagram that is! She’s been free-falling since she did a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event and a string of public comments that mark a clear conservative shift. In the days since, there are rumors that say MAGA Minaj lost 10 million Instagram followers. On top of that, they alleged she deleted her account in response to backlash.

Nicki’s “surprise” TPUSA appearance is the just the most recent incident. In recent months, she has voiced support for Christians in Nigeria, publicly praised Donald Trump and JD Vance. Sitting down with Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is the final straw.

But…did she lose 10 million followers?

No evidence supports that claim, to be honest.

As of December 2025, Minaj’s Instagram following stood at approximately 223.8 million, according to publicly available tracking data. In November 2025, she had roughly 227.5 million followers, suggesting a decline of about 3–4 million. That is still a lot, but others have lost a lot in the past too. I think she shut it down to stop the bleeding of followers as well.

You can’t unfollow if it ain’t there.

Those numbers fall well within normal fluctuation ranges for accounts of that size. So, for now, there is no unprecedented loss of 10 million followers tied specifically to the TPUSA appearance.

MAGA Minaj’s official Instagram account, @nickiminaj, is currently inactive and not visible on the platform. Whether the account was deleted or temporarily deactivated is not know as of press time.

She can come back at any time.

They love it.

Fox News legal analyst Emily Compagno said Nicki “may have lost followers on social media, but she has gained the respect of many.” I had to say it, but she lost the gays and the women, but gained the racists. She gained the racists and the haters who ignore her terrible contradictions.

THOUGHTS?