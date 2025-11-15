Rory Faces Heavy Backlash Over Alleged “Black Women Are “Ugly” & “Roaches”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Rory and Maul face a fan backlash over Kendrick Lamar comments, as old tweets resurface and Demaris deletes her Twitter amid online attacks.

Rory, one half of The Rory & Mal Podcast, is in the middle of a full-blown firestorm after old tweets… real and allegedly fake…resurfaced. It seems like he once made disparaging remarks about Black women. The controversy, which erupted after the crew’s comments about Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy chances, has now shifted focus entirely to accusations of racism and colorism.

It all began when fans dug into Rory’s old social media activity following a debate on whether Clipse or GNX deserved “Album of the Year” at the looming Grammys. What started as music talk quickly spiraled into a “trial” on Twitter (X), with users posting screenshots that appeared to show Rory calling Black women “ugly” and “roaches.” Oh…you know it was on.

Rory joined a live Twitter Space with Kendrick Lamar fans to defend himself and that’s when things truly exploded. “I never called Black women ugly. I never called them roaches,” Rory insisted. “There was a fake retweet that said, ‘I think Black women are ugly,’ and another that got spliced together to make it look like I said it. That’s not me.”

But the internet wasn’t convinced.

The screenshots spread.

And then he tried to be sarcastic about it. “Yeah, no, I hate Black women. I think all Black women are ugly,” in a truly patronizing way.

“I don’t know if you can really troll your way out of this one,” a dude said, checking him sternly. Many accused Rory of gaslighting and playing victim. This is nasty work.

Mal tried, but things only got worse. Demaris, a Black woman on the podcast, was already in the hot seat for saying she “hated Kendrick Lamar’s voice.” She bounced from Twitter and did not step in.

Rory later apologized and clarified. He even said some of the tweets were fake.

“That video was me mocking how ridiculous the accusations were. I was being sarcastic, but I get that it came off bad,” he said. “Some of those tweets were made up. I’m not apologizing for something I didn’t say.” Sounds like people are gunning for their sponsors now.

I don’t know how I feel, but I think people deserve some honest commentary, not trolling, half-hearted apologies and sarcasm. But that’s me.

Rory breaks his silence on how he conducted himself during the Raqi Thunda Twitter Spaces after being called a racist when Kendrick Lamar fans resurfaced old tweets that painted him as a racist . pic.twitter.com/Ongd36rWqo — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) November 14, 2025