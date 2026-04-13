Sauce Walka Refutes Beatdown Story By North Carolina Car Detailer

Sauce Walka is finally speaking up. And he’s basically saying, “It wasn’t me.” There’s suddenly a whole new layer to a story that was already messy.

After days of allegations and a Raleigh businessman’s frightening story, Sauce Walka has stepped into the conversation. And if you thought he was going to stay quiet, you don’t know Walka.

READ ALSO: Sauce Walka Crew Accused Of Violent Attack Over Unpaid Video Shoot Work

Walka is making it clear that he had nothing to do with the alleged attack on Nathan Taylor, the owner of Koa Pro Detail. The Houston rapper is distanced himself completely from the situation, suggesting that whatever went down had nothing to do with him. That lines up with what Taylor himself initially said, but there is a twist.

He said NOBODY affiliated with him had anything to do with it. That directly contrasts what poor Nathan said. He said it was Sauce’s crew. Sauce is saying a few things. 1) It was not his crew. 2) He was not there for anything rap related. 3) He did not even come anywhere near shooting a rap video. All of that suggests he was just in the same state as the incident.

Nathan alleged he was jumped by multiple men, struck with a weapon, and left concussed after completing a job tied to a music video shoot. He also said he feared for his life and was trying to protect his dog in the middle of the chaos. Those are serious accusations that don’t just disappear, but it seems like he will need to present additional proof or call the cops. He jumped on the internet immediately, which for me…sounds weird. Call the authorities!

Now the conversation has shifted.

“Who is responsible?”

There’s no law enforcement actively pursuing the case (that we know), and are no reported arrests (that we know). That keeps this whole situation in a gray zone. Nathan may need to show us more than a viral video.

What we do know is this: Walka has spoken, and he’s not owning any part of the incident.

Stay tuned.