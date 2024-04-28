Sexyy Red Sparks Salacious Rumors Following Intimate Fan Interaction

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red baby daddy somewhere punching the air right now!

Sexyy Red may have really meant what she said when she rapped “f##k my baby daddy” based on one of her recent interactions.

Last week, a video of an informal fan meet-and-greet began circulating online in which Sexyy Red appeared to be flirting with a tall male fan. It all started as Sexyy Red seemingly called the fan over for the photo-op.

”Come on come take one with me,” Sexyy Red said in part before adding “It’s his turn.”

Sexyy Red even directed her security detail to allow the gentleman to get up close in personal with her as she said, “He can put his hand on me,” while seemingly melting in the unidentified man’s arms. And as if that weren’t enough of a blatant sign that Sexyy Red liked what she saw, she even appeared to slide her personal cell phone over to the man for him to “send the pictures” to her so she could post them.

But we all know she was gonna sneaky link bro later on that night. She later confirmed fans’ suspicions after the fact in a tweet in which she wrote, “He sexyy so I’m nervous [Wink face emoji, fingers pointing emoji].”

Who y’all think is the more lucky one, the fan or Sexyy?

Check out how slick she had ole boy slide her the digits in the post below.