Sharay “Punisher” Hayes Challenges Netflix’s Diddy Docuseries Statement

Netflix fires back at Diddy’s camp, but Sharay “Punisher” Hayes says one key witness claims he was paid to be in the new docs-series.

Netflix has sparked shockwaves across Hip-Hop and the wider world. The streaming giant clapped back at Diddy’s team with a force. Netflix dropped a statement saying the new docuseries about the embattled mogul is all legit and blasted claims that the production used any illegally obtained material. They’re basically telling Diddy’s lawyers to cut the noise because was vetted properly in the four-part series.

This all comes as Diddy continues battling for his legacy from behind the walls of the Nice Beast aka Fort Dix. But here’s the twist. Netflix insists nobody on the project was paid, which is believable given how most documentaries operate. They told Variety that every participant volunteered without compensation. But, there was a lone voice of opposition.

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes, who sat with us recently and laid out some explosive context of her own, says that isn’t accurate. According to him, another escort named Clayton Howard claimed he was paid for his appearance. Punisher states that Howard told him, directly, that Netflix slid him a check for his time. Now it’s very possible Howard did not tell the truth. That makes him look more official. But if he truly did receive payment, then Netflix’s statement gets a wrinkle. Howard made a series of allegations that Diddy flat-out rejects, including that drugs were mixed into the baby oil used by Cassie and the escorts.

The public is glued to this docuseries! I have watched 1.5 times already. Facebook is basically a nonstop debate club about Diddy right now. Netflix and 50 Cent clearly understand the magnitude of what they’ve unleashed. The streamer rarely loses public battles. Seriously, name the last time Netflix went to war and took an L. I’ll wait.

For now, we’ll be watching how this unfolds. If Clayton Howard truly got paid, the lawyers will start circling. Not sure what they can do legally, but it may gnaw at the credibility of the doc. We’ll just keep talking for now.

By the way, the rest of our doc, I mean interview, with Sharay is one the way.