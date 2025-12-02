Diddy Stared Him Down & Sharay “Punisher” Hayes Fearfully Told His Truth

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sharay ‘Punisher’ Hayes recounts the fear, pressure, and unexpected truth behind his role as a key witness in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case. He reveals what he saw, what he lived, and what the world still gets wrong.

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes is not a celebrity, a politician, or a power broker. He was, however, a sex worker who had lived in the margins of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ private world. This existence was a world most people only speculated about. A light exposed – in court – what was once in the dark. The United States vs. Sean Combs was one of the biggest courtroom dramas the music industry has ever seen. Hayes stepped into the spotlight largely unexpectedly and unwillingly. As one of the figures who spent intimate time with Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie, he was a cornerstone in the case against the mogul. But what he revealed was not what the prosecution expected.

In one of the most candid and emotionally charged conversations to emerge from the Sean “Diddy” Combs saga, Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur and DJ Thoro sit down with “The Punisher,” who reshaped public perception of the case. Known publicly as an escort, Hayes opens up about the scrutiny he faced, the mental toll of testifying before Diddy, and the complicated reality he fell into. What follows is an unfiltered conversation about fear, survival, pressure, and the justice system. Moreover, how Hayes turned his unexpected lemons into lemonade is almost a miracle.

Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur: Your new book In Search of Freezer Meat is out now. What’s the website?

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes: FreezerMeatEd.com.

THE EXPERIENCE OF BEING EXPOSED

Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur: People know you as one of the prosecution’s witnesses in the Sean “Diddy” Combs case in New York. We first met outside the courthouse where you were being interviewed by everyone. Now that the dust has settled a bit — how are you feeling?

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes: I’m good, man. Everything was a whirlwind. It put me in a depression I didn’t even realize at first. It’s heavy being introduced to the world as a male prostitute. Even if things went on behind closed doors, that’s private.

When it becomes public, your mind goes straight to damage control. Now I’m just trying to figure out: if you Google my name and that’s what comes up, how do you salvage that? How do people see you now? What limits does it put on your life? What benefits? I’m still figuring it out.

Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur: I saw people advocating for you…advocating for sex workers. And trying to de-stigmatize it. Did that feel real?

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes: Some of it. There’s always going to be advocates, but we live in a negative world. Negative voices are louder.

This is uncharted territory for me. Even before the trial, I was trying to pivot into men’s health and positive content. I’m still kicking the tires on that.

WHY HE TESTIFIED

DJ Thoro:

For people who might be naive to the situation — why did you take the stand? Were you subpoenaed? Forced? Was it voluntary?

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes:

I didn’t let it get to the subpoena point. They kept it quiet that they were going to use me.

People talk tough like the mob movies — “If the Feds call, I’m not saying anything.”

My man… when they knock? It’s different.

They told me, “Don’t give us a hard time. You didn’t do anything wrong. You’re not at risk of jail. Just be honest.” So I cooperated. I didn’t want to p### them off.

FACING DIDDY IN COURT

Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur: How did it feel being in front of Diddy in that courtroom? Being looked at by him and everyone else?

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes: Terrifying. I didn’t expect that at all. When I walked in, I was shook — trembling.

Courtrooms are built to intimidate on purpose. This ain’t Judge Judy. It’s big, overbearing, full of tension.

And walking in past his family… you feel those eyeballs. It was intimidating.

DJ Thoro: Did you feel like your life was at risk for cooperating?

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes: That’s why I wanted to testify — to get it over with.

What I had to say might’ve been embarrassing, but it wasn’t throwing him under the bus because I didn’t see what they were alleging.

I asked a retired FBI agent friend, “Could testifying put me in danger?” He said, “Absolutely.” I felt safer after testifying. But leading up to it? I was shook. The way the Feds picked me up…two agents in a car… felt like a sniper could take me out.

HOW WITNESSES ARE TREATED

Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur: Did they give you any amenities? Hotel, car, anything?

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes: No. They treat you like trash. Everything’s on their time. They take your phone, put you in a room with no TV, no nothing. You sit for hours with an agent at the door.

It felt like testifying against a mafia boss. I thought I was going into witness protection.

DJ Thoro: Were they disappointed with the result?

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes: I assume so. They didn’t say a single word to me afterward. It was like I was never involved.

LEANING TOWARD DIDDY OR CASSIE?

Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur: Did you feel compelled to lean toward Diddy? Toward Cassie? Did anything you learned influence you?

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes: Not really. I’ve been telling these details for a decade. Facts are facts. I wasn’t going to change what I saw. The only thing that threw me off was the first guy who testified. I knew of him. His story changed based on emotion and outside stuff. People who knew him said his private stories didn’t match what he said on the stand. That felt off.

THE BOOK + SUBPOENA

Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur: Your book chronicles some of your experience. Did they read it?

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes: It came out days before I testified.

Prosecutors kept telling me not to publish it because 200 pages gives the defense 200 pages to dissect.

But once the defense subpoenaed it, I rushed to publish so it had copyright protection. Otherwise it would be public record.

CASSIE, COERCION, AND SENTENCING

Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur: You seemed to feel Cassie might’ve been more involved than testified. True?

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes: I look at everything intellectually. At sentencing, the judge gave [Diddy] time based on coercion, but he was acquitted of anything involving force, fraud, or coercion. So how do you beat the charge but get sentenced for it? That’s not about Diddy. That’s a system issue. What’s the point of a jury if the judge can override them?

DJ Thoro: Is that what the appeal is based on?

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes: Yes. Exactly. The judge gave a sentence that wasn’t too high or low so the appeals court might let it stand.

WHAT IF HE SAW DIDDY TODAY?

Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur: If you ran into Diddy five years from now, how would that go?

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes: Honestly, I’d say, “My bad for the embarrassment — some of it was out of my control.” I repeated the story on talk shows, so I feel some guilt. But I’d expect a handshake and a hug.

My testimony is said to be the reason he was acquitted of the sex trafficking and RICO charges, charges with a minimum 15 years and asset forfeiture. If my testimony made the difference? I’d expect a pound.

DJ Thoro: So basically he owes you a check?

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes: I didn’t say that. But his own attorney said on Piers Morgan that my testimony helped him. All I did was tell the truth.

WHAT ABOUT CASSIE?

DJ Thoro: If you saw Cassie right now, what would you say?

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes: Everything I said was the truth. I would never say what she claims she experienced wasn’t real. But she hid it extremely well. No signs. After I testified, almost all the other sex workers hit me up — like forming some “escort Avengers.”

None of them saw anything that suggested she was forced. If she was going through something, she had a poker face.

DISCOVERING DIDDY IN THE ROOM

Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur: You didn’t even know for a long time that it was Diddy in the corner naked with a burka on.

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes: For half the time…yeah. This went on two and a half years, and I didn’t realize it was him until 15 months in.

THE PRESSURE OF SEX WORK IN THAT SITUATION

Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur: Just having someone else in the room – and then discovering it was Diddy – must’ve been daunting.

Sharay “Punisher” Hayes: Yeah. Sex is supposed to be enjoyable, your vibe. Doing it under pressure is different.

It’s like a buzzer-beater free throw.

But the money was good.

Three days in a row, $2,000 a pop — $5,000 to $6,000 a weekend for three hours total.

I wanted to keep the gig.