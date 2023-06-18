SIGNS: Atlanta Kid Has Stockpile Of Guns!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Atlanta kid gets found with a stockpile of guns…enough for a war. Cops arrested him for something minor but hit the jackpot.

So, check this out: there’s this 15-year-old teen who recently got busted by the police on suspicion of pulling off an armed robbery. Turns out, when the cops searched his room, they found a whole stash of weapons. Like, seriously, they were surprised by the number of weapons they discovered in this kid’s crib down in southwest Atlanta.

Apparently, the Newnan Drug and Vice Unit, along with the Atlanta Police, were already investigating a robbery that went down back in April, and they think this 15-year-old is one of the two kids involved.

Now, here’s the kicker: when the officers made the arrest, they found the teenager hiding in his bed, with the covers pulled up over his head. Can you imagine? It’s like something out of a movie. And the kid had an AR pistol tucked under the blankets, fully loaded and ready to go, with the safety off!

The police kept looking and discovered two more handguns right there on the bed, one of which was actually stolen during that April robbery they were investigating. Most of the guns that they began to find were actually stolen. They managed to seize over 10 guns altogether, along with extended magazines, those double-drum magazines for rifles, and even a modified handgun that could shoot non-stop like it was fully automatic.

Oh, and by the way, this 15-year-old was the second person arrested. They already got a 14-year-old in custody before this one. These kids, man. They really need to find better hobbies.