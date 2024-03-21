SIGNS: Florida Governor Signs Bill Banning Homeless People From Dwelling In Public Spaces

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Is this a good move or a an inhumane one?

In a move which will likely ignite controversy, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken aim at the state’s homeless population, signing legislation that effectively bans camping or sleeping on public property.

With the stroke of his pen, DeSantis turned the tide in what he framed as a battle to restore order and safety to Florida’s streets.

Republican Rep. Sam Garrison, who sponsored the bill, told the USA TODAY Network $30 million had been allocated by the state for “continuums of care” to prepare for the law—an additional $10 million more than the year prior.

“This bill ensures that homeless individuals have the resources they need to get back on their feet,” DeSantis said at the bill signing ceremony.

But critics have wasted no time in slamming the legislation, decrying it as an attack on the most vulnerable members of society. Megan Sarmento, an outreach program manager, pulled no punches in her assessment, stating, “We’re going to need so much more funding if we’re going to build up these resources.”

The bill, set to take effect on October 1, mandates that municipalities designate specific public spaces for camping, but with a caveat–approval from the state Department of Children and Families is required. Those parameters are also in addition to a laundry list of stringent requirements, including security, behavioral health services and access to bathrooms with running water. DeSantis defended the law, framing it as a necessary step to prevent Florida cities from resembling the chaos of San Francisco’s streets.

Now, with an estimated 30,809 homeless individuals in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health, the stakes have never been higher. The legislation, while lacking penalties for those living on the streets, empowers local residents and businesses. However, the state attorney general will now also be able to sue municipalities that fail to adhere to the restrictions as a result of the bill.

Watch the report above for additional details.