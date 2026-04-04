T.I. & Domani Drop Back To Back 50 Cent Disses

T.I.’s family feud with 50 Cent just got another chapter, as we thought it was cooling off. Domani lit the fuse this time, but Tip might have the actual dynamite. If you thought the Harris vs. Jackson tension had cooled off, think again. Domani, often seen as the more introspective and measured son of Tip, […]

T.I.’s family feud with 50 Cent just got another chapter, as we thought it was cooling off.

Domani lit the fuse this time, but Tip might have the actual dynamite.

If you thought the Harris vs. Jackson tension had cooled off, think again. Domani, often seen as the more introspective and measured son of Tip, just dropped the video for his pointed diss track “Firebug,” and let’s just say…this is not playground rap beef. This feels personal, layered and maybe even a little uncomfortable depending on how you look at it.

Originally released under the title “Ms. Jackson,” the record already had people talking because of its reference to 50 Cent’s late mother, Sabrina Jackson. Also, we loved the flip of Outkast’s classic by the same name. Now, with the official rollout tied to Domani’s new project Hot Seat, the song is rebranded “Firebug” with visuals. And, yes, we are paying attention. The album is below.

The video does not exactly whisper even though Domani raps in a low tone.

The vid shows a luxury home engulfed in flames, a symbolic reference that connects to the alleged tragic circumstances surrounding 50 Cent’s childhood. Domani also places flowers at a gravesite, but is that respect or disrespect?

Some fans are calling it bold artistic expression, but some say he’s crossing a line.

Watch our interview for HIS words, not what “some are saying.”

Domani said he’s staying focused amid the beef. “I’m just focused, man.” But watch the video interview and judge for yourself.

Meanwhile Tip dropped a more subtle shady record, “Trauma Bonds,” which has a marching band.

This series of songs tells you this is not simply about rap sport. They are standing ten toes down for family. This is not to be taken lightly.

Does 50 Cent even respond? If history tells us anything, Fif rarely lets things slide when his name is involved. But at the same time, these guys ain’t playing with rap. They are rappin’ rappin’…rappin’….

And right now, this feels like it could go either way.

Either way, the culture is definitely watching. 👀🔥