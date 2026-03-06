T.I.’s Sons Domani & King Blast At 50 Cent

A single diss from 50 Cent has sparked a full musical counterattack from T.I. and his sons, turning the feud into a family affair.

50 Cent is discovering that one slick bar can spark a whole family attack. But this time the microphones are out.

But let me walk backwards.

The Queens mogul fired the latest shot earlier today with a lyric that took aim at the household of Atlanta royalty, specifically calling out T.I., Tiny, and even hinting at the kids. It was just a single line, but apparently that was enough to wake up the entire Harris clan. Within hours, the response came flying back like rapid fire.

First there was T.I.’s new diss track “Trauma Bond,” which dropped earlier and immediately stirred the Hip-Hop rumor mill. The record itself is solid. Even people who are neutral in the feud have admitted the song knocks. But that was only the warm up.

Then came Domani.

Now, anybody who has followed T.I.’s son over the years knows Domani is not exactly known for screaming into the camera or throwing wild insults around. He is more of the reflective type. Thoughtful bars, introspective music, and a pretty calm public presence. That is why the new track “Abusive Power” has people raising their eyebrows.

Domani steps directly into the conflict and he is not being subtle about it either. The quiet lyricist sounds like someone who decided he had heard enough. In this case, the motivation appears simple. A son defending his mother.

Meanwhile King Harris is doing what King Harris does best. Trolling. Look at it below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVjOcB9jZtK

King has been on social media like a man running a full time meme department. Posts, videos, and jokes aimed squarely at 50 Cent have been popping up all day. One clip that caught attention featured footage of 50 Cent’s child’s mother alongside T.I., apparently from an old video shoot.

It is messy.

Truthfully, there is an uncomfortable layer running beneath all of this. Women are being dragged into the crossfire, and that rarely ends well in Hip-Hop battles. But if anyone expected this feud to stay clean, they might be watching the wrong show.

Adding another wrinkle, King Harris hinted that this entire situation might actually be part of a bigger play. According to him, the Harris camp wanted 50 Cent to start rapping again. And now, suddenly, the G-Unit boss is back on the mic.

If that was the strategy, it might be working.

Think about it. Plenty of people have tried to bait 50 Cent into releasing music in recent years. Even someone like Fabolous could not get him to jump back in the booth. Yet somehow the Harris family managed to pull it off with one beef.

Oh, by the way, 50 is lashing back too. He dropped this clip:

Now the real question is simple: Did they unleash 50 or did 50 unleash bigger dogs?