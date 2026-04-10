Waka Flocka Flame Disses Gucci Mane Live On Stage With Shocking Lyric Change

Waka Flocka Flame just turned a nostalgic anthem into a headline-grabbing moment, and now the question is whether this is old smoke reigniting or just heat-of-the-moment energy spilling over.

So here we go. During a recent performance, Waka Flocka Flame took his breakout record “Hard in the Paint” and flipped one of its most recognizable lines. Where fans once screamed, “See Gucci, that’s my m#ther f##king n###a,” Waka pivoted sharply, delivering “See Gucci … f##k that na.” Yes, he said it.

Waka Flocka says “F### Gucci Mane” at an Atlanta concert…. looks like that old beef is resurfacing 👀 pic.twitter.com/eNKxkIBbMG — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 10, 2026

Naturally, the internet did what it does best. It went wild.

One user wrote, “He is saying all of that while being a huge trump supporter, yeah, nahh, we good,” while another added, “Bro, having the time of his life, Gucci Mane is finally taking L’s after he’s been sh#tting on Waka for over a decade.” Then there was the voice of reason, quietly reminding everybody, “Industry beef is not usually good for the culture.”

Here is where it gets interesting.

Just days before this lyrical left turn, Waka sounded like a completely different man. When rumors surfaced about Pooh Shiesty and Big30 allegedly being tied up in a serious situation involving Gucci Mane, Waka took the high road. He wrote, “Man, y’all out yo f##kiing mind if you think I’m a celebrate wop situation. [Even] if tho we ain’t on one accord…none of my business carrying.”

That post is now gone. Deleted. Poof.

So what changed? Was this performance a slip, a statement, or something strategic? Remember, the history between Waka and Gucci runs deep. They built together, broke apart, and have been dancing around reconciliation for years. This latest moment feels less like a random jab and more like unresolved tension bubbling back to the surface.

Meanwhile, the backdrop is serious. Reports claim Pooh Shiesty and Big30 were allegedly involved in a situation where Gucci Mane was forced to sign paperwork under duress. If true, the legal consequences could be severe, with life sentences on the table.

And here stands Waka, caught between past loyalty and present reality.

Is this a warning shot?