Will Jonathan Majors Be Completely Cancelled For “Anti-Woke Sinners” Movie?

Jonathan Majors is making another high-stakes move, but this is as far from Marvel as possible.

Is Jonathan Majors about to be permanently canceled?

That is the question floating around Hollywood right now after news broke that he is attached to what some are calling an “anti-woke” film tied to Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire.

First things first. The phrase “anti-woke version of Sinners” feels like marketing bait. If you actually watched Sinners, it was not some political sermon. It was a well-crafted film grounded in emotional weight and historical texture. Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan were celebrated because they delivered a powerful cinematic experience. The “woke” label seems less like critique and more like branding shorthand in a culture war economy.

So why is this different for Majors?

Let’s be honest. His legal issues already shifted the trajectory of his career. After his conviction in 2023, he lost major studio backing, including his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Hollywood, perception often moves faster than rehabilitation. Whether you agree with the outcome or not, the industry recalibrated quickly.

Now comes this move.

Aligning with a politically charged platform like The Daily Wire is not neutral. It sends a signal. For some, it looks like defiance. It also looks like desperation. There are already rumblings that certain creatives are reluctant to reengage. It has even been rumored that former collaborators such as Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler are unlikely to reunite with him any time soon. That has not been officially confirmed, but perception matters in this business.

The bigger question is strategic.

Does this project secure distribution beyond its core ideological audience?

What is the actual production budget?

Will mainstream theaters touch it?

Or does it live exclusively within a niche ecosystem aka MAGA???

There are also whispers, and I say whispers carefully, that finances may be a motivating factor. When your earning power shifts overnight, choices narrow. That is not scandalous. That is reality. Bro is married to a working actor.

But here is where it gets complicated.

Cancel culture is rarely permanent. We have seen celebrities return from worse. The difference usually comes down to two things: timing and coalition. Who is willing to publicly stand next to you? Who is financing your comeback? And does the audience separate art from ideology?

Majors is making a gamble. Instead of quietly rebuilding, he appears to be stepping into a highly polarized lane. That can create loyalty within one demographic while hardening resistance from another.

Is he about to be canceled again? That depends on whether he is trying to return to the same Hollywood he left or build something entirely different.

Sometimes reinvention works…and other times, he it does not work.

Right now, this feels less like a comeback and more like a pivot with consequences attached. The industry will respond accordingly.

What do you think? Let me know your thoughts.