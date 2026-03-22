Hot Boy Turk Wants To Shoot The Fade With Cash Money B.G.

Turk is calling for a direct and old fashioned resolution with B.G. as Hot Boys tensions get more aggressive!

Turk wants to shoot the fade, ya’ll.

Turk is not mincing words when it comes to B.G. and whatever tension is bubbling under the surface of the once-legendary Hot Boys brotherhood. Damn, brotherhood. The New Orleans veteran is basically saying enough talking, enough jaw-jacking and let’s have the old fair one. Too many Instagram fingers!

READ ALSO: Turk And BG Feud Heats Up As New Diss Song Is Teased

According to Turk, this is not about money, contracts or anybody playing middleman. He is framing it as something much more personal and direct. In his view, if two men have an issue, they should be able to stand on their words without promoters, entourages or business agendas clouding the situation. His message suggests he believes the conversation has dragged on too long and needs a definitive ending.

“We can do it for free,” he said.

What really caught people’s attention is how Turk dismissed the idea that age should slow anything down. “I don’t want to hear I’m too old for this, because you’re too old to be lying on a MF,” Turk said.

Both men are seasoned VETS in Hip-Hop and have lived enough life to know what real conflict looks like. Still, Turk basically argued that maturity does not mean you get to keep talking without consequences.

This all adds another complicated chapter to the story of the Hot Boys. For those who remember, Turk, B.G., Lil Wayne and Juvenile helped Cash Money Records dominate the late 1990s and early 2000s with a sound that changed Southern Hip-Hop forever. Their chemistry once looked unbreakable. But personal differences have created big fractures that never fully healed.

Fans are split right now. Some people are hoping cooler heads prevail because the culture has already seen too many conflicts end badly. Others are treating this like competitive energy, saying sometimes confrontation leads to closure. At the same time, there are those wondering if this is simply frustration spilling into the public after years of unresolved issues tied to loyalty, legacy and respect.

At the end of the day, most people who grew up on the Hot Boys would probably prefer to see unity instead of conflict. But right now, Turk seems determined to make one thing clear. If there is a problem, he is ready to address it directly and put an end to the talking one way or another.

No bars from Turk, but that’s all B.G. seems to have at this point.