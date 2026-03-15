Turk And BG Feud Heats Up As New Diss Song Is Teased

Cash Money’s internal tensions are heating up again as Turk and B.G. appear to take subliminal and very public shots while fans hope for peace.

Turk is back, but not for that nostalgic Hot Boys reunion. B.G. and him are going blow for blow and some of them are low.

This feels like it is about loyalty, old wounds, and what looks like another crack in the Cash Money brotherhood that fans keep hoping will fully heal. By the way, fans do not want this.

If you have been paying attention, Turk has been very vocal lately about feeling left out of major Cash Money moments. From the group’s recent touring activity to the high profile No Limit Verzuz moment, he has made it clear he felt overlooked. The pain seemed personal. For fans who grew up on that original Hot Boys chemistry, it felt like watching family business spill into the streets again.

At one point, things actually looked like they were cooling off between Turk and B.G. There were hints that communication had reopened and maybe maturity was finally winning over old pride. Then suddenly the temperature shot back up.

B.G. recently teased a new song called “Enough Is Enough,” and the streets immediately started reading between the lines. The title alone sounded like frustration. The tone reportedly suggested he was addressing someone close to him. Many assumed that somebody was Turk.

Then Turk turned the volume all the way up.

In a move that surprised even people who have followed Cash Money drama for decades, Turk shared alleged direct messages between himself and B.G. The most explosive part was B.G. allegedly calling Mannie Fresh “washed up.” That is the kind of comment that does not just sting one person. That touches the legacy of the entire movement. Mannie Fresh is not just a producer. He is a foundational architect of that Cash Money sound.

Interestingly, this all comes after Turk spoke with AllHipHop and tried to explain his side. He insisted he had done nothing wrong while also saying he was open to peace. It was a complicated message. On one hand he sounded ready to move forward. On the other he clearly still had things to get off his chest.

That is what makes this situation feel less like a rap beef and more like unresolved history. These are not random rappers trading insults. This is a brotherhood that helped define Southern Hip-Hop.

Maybe this is just another storm before a real reconciliation. Fans have been rooting for that ending for years. Hopefully pride does not get in the way of history again.