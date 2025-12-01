EXCLUSIVE: Turk Claims Cash Money Tour Financial Trouble Behind Tour Fallout In $12M Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Turk faces off with promoters amid claims the tour’s money troubles triggered his removal, not tension with BG.

Turk says the Cash Money Millionaires’ 30th Anniversary Tour hit financial trouble long before he was removed, claiming promoters asked him to take less pay.

The rap star says his public friction with BG was used as a cover to hide the tour’s underwhelming performance and as the reason for his firing, according to information obtained by AllHipHop.

Turk argues Dope Shows, Inc. pushed to alter his guaranteed payments after admitting the tour was underperforming and struggling to generate revenue. Emails cited in the filing show the company reached out to him and his manager, flagging what they described as financial shortfalls and asking him to revise his payment schedule.

Turk refused to renegotiate. Within days, Dope Shows cut him from the lineup.

The court filing states the tour’s promoters “sent multiple emails” outlining that the shows were not bringing in enough money to satisfy the payment structure the parties agreed to in March, when Turk signed a ten-show deal for the Cash Money anniversary run.

Instead of acknowledging the tour’s financial problems, Turk says Dope Shows publicly claimed it removed him because of a social media feud with fellow Hot Boys member BG.

The company accused Turk of making threats and asserted that unnamed venues feared violence, though the filing says no proof has been produced to support those allegations. According to Turk, that explanation was a disguise.

The document says Dope Shows used the dispute with BG “as a pretext” to justify removing him from the bill after he declined to take reduced payments on a tour that was reportedly underperforming.

Turk also claims Dope Shows failed to follow the contract’s termination rules, which required written notice of any alleged breach and a five-day window to fix it, before removing him. The filing says no such notice was ever delivered.

The dispute escalated when Dope Shows sued Turk in New York federal court for $12 million, accusing him of defamation for publicly saying the company lacked the funds to pay him. Turk’s filing counters that the promoter’s own emails corroborate his statements.

The document adds another layer: after dropping him, Dope Shows and the tour’s booking agent, Artists By Artists Agency, allegedly continued to use Turk’s name, image and likeness in marketing the tour and future dates.

A cease-and-desist letter was sent on July 26, according to the filing. Turk sued both Dope Shows and the booking agency in Florida on September 25, claiming breach of contract and unauthorized use of his image.

Dope Shows then filed its own lawsuit in New York one month later, a move Turk calls “retaliatory” in the filing. The dispute continues as both sides fight over where and how the Cash Money tour’s collapse will be litigated.