Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Hot Boy Turk accused tour promoters of lowballing him before being dropped from the Cash Money reunion and says legal action is underway.

Hot Boy Turk was booted from the Cash Money Millionaires reunion tour just days before releasing his new album, and now he’s threatening legal action over what he calls a shady payout dispute.

The rapper, who was part of the original Hot Boys lineup, says he was blindsided by a termination notice labeling him a “security risk” after refusing to accept what he described as an unfairly low offer from tour organizers.

The announcement of his removal was made public on social media on Saturday (July 26).

“The same day, after I refused to take less money than what the agency and promoters of the Cash Money 30th Anniversary Tour owed me, instead of saying they didn’t have enough money to pay me, I received a last-minute termination notice saying I was a ‘security risk,’” Turk wrote in a statement.

His wife, who also manages him, joined him in a video posted online addressing the fallout. The couple pushed back on the narrative and made it clear they weren’t walking away quietly.

Hot Boy Turk Takes Legal Action

Turk followed up with a formal legal warning, revealing on Instagram that his attorneys had filed a cease-and-desist order.

“My legal team has officially filed a Cease & Desist against Andrew Ellington, Dope Shows, and all parties involved in the recent false narratives and drama surrounding Hot Boy Turk,” he wrote. “We will not tolerate slander, defamation, or any attempts to damage my brand, name, or business relationships. This is being handled the right way — through legal channels. I stand on truth, business, and legacy. Anything else is a distraction.”

The Cash Money 30th Anniversary Tour, which also doubled as a Hot Boys reunion, had been rolling out across the country with appearances from Birdman, Mannie Fresh, BG and Lil Wayne, though Wayne missed a few dates.

Turk had been part of the original lineup and performed at several shows before the dispute.

His removal came just one day before he released his latest album, Joseph, on Sunday (July 27), which was accompanied by a video for the track “You Too Movement.”